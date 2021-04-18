It was 8 in the morning when Gena Johnson, still in bed, received a text message from her friend.
“Congratulations!” the text from Sarah Baer read. Curious, Johnson asked Baer what the congratulations were for. “Your nomination!” she answered.
“Nomination for what?” Johnson recalled asking. “Then she called me and said, ‘Engineer of the Year Award!’”
Baer sent her a screenshot of the nominees for the Academy of Country Music awards with Johnson’s name heavily circled.
“I just started tearing up. I didn’t know what to think,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t expecting it all.”
The overwhelming news had to be shared with those closest to her including her mom, sister, brother, dad and fiancé.
“Then a few hours later, my friend Lauren Branson called me and said: ‘I just want to confirm that you’re the first woman that’s ever been nominated for this award.’”
That couldn’t be right, Johnson remembers thinking, there must have been others before me. To date, there have not been.
“We’ll see what happens. Sincerely, being nominated already feels like such a win to me.”
Hardworking roots
Music’s always been in Johnson’s blood. Her grandfather, Dr. Oscar Anderson, was also a singer.
“He sang the ‘Lord’s Prayer’ at his high school graduation,” Johnson said. “And as a soloist, that takes chops. He was always interested in what I was doing, had a passion for music in general and had a beautiful voice.”
When she was younger, the family would go to his house after church.
“He’d make us Mickey Mouse pancakes and he would have a tape recorder and record conversations we had,” Johnson said. Conversations that Johnson was later able to transfer to a digital format.
“I was around recording, but I didn’t know at the time that I could do it for a living.”
The Mankato native spent much of her life singing. She grew up singing at her home church — Grace Lutheran Church — and at the age of 12, Johnson began attending classical voice lessons at Minnesota State University with professor Diana Moxness.
“I was always drawn to music and singing,” Johnson said. “It was something I was super passionate about and still am.”
The 2008 Mankato East grad attended MSU. In 2008, the university developed a joint program with Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie and Johnson enrolled in it. Split between two campuses, she took music business courses at MSU and worked on her recording techniques in Eden Prairie.
Johnson was constantly moving — driving back and forth from classes while also holding professional singing gigs and working as a food server.
“It prepared her for the lifestyle she encountered when she moved to Nashville,” said her MSU music industry instructor, Dale Haefner. Johnson graduated in 2012 from MSU and was the first to graduate from the Department of Music’s audio specialist degree program.
“I remember her saying that her entire 20s were spent in recording studios — working 10- to 18-hour days with maybe one or two days off a month,” Haefner said.
As a student, Johnson showed a passionate drive in classes, he said. “I’m not surprised at all with the success that Johnson has accomplished.”
She was an exceptional student and was instrumental in rebuilding one of the sound studios ground up at MSU, Haefner said. She installed a computer with ProTools software, audio interface, soldered a patchbay, installed a console, studio monitors and outfitted the studios with microphones and outboard gear.
“She also performed in the department’s two elite choirs, and on the weekend, she was a professional singer for weddings and worked at the local Red Lobster,” Haefner said.
Johnson also pays it forward to the future music industry. Last fall, Johnson and fiancé Alex Moore, a live sound engineer, presented a two-hour presentation to a concert production class.
“Between the two of them, they were able to talk about real-life experiences in the industry,” Haefner said. “They’re both in their early 30s and both at the top of their game.”
And Haefner always tells his students to get out of their comfort zones when seeking an internship, much like Johnson did. She left in 2012 at the age of 21 to a city where she didn’t know anyone, doing hard work at Welcome to 1979 studio.
“It’s amazing what she has accomplished in the eight years,” Haefner said.
Down on music row
Johnson moved to Nashville in 2012, taking on a three-month unpaid internship at all-analog recording studio Welcome to 1979 and, soon after the internship, was hired as the studio’s house assistant engineer.
In that role she gained a deeper understanding for the technical aspect of engineering. Johnson learned how to restore old MCI tape machines and consoles and gained excellent skills in soldering.
“I got to be on sessions as well,” she said. Working at a commercial studio, Johnson had the opportunity to work with a variety of producers and engineers. And about a year and a half later, she met producer, mixer, engineer Michael Wagener. He mixed Metallica’s “Master Puppets,” produced “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne, “I Remember You” by Skid Row just to name a few.
She later worked for Wagener and picked up techniques from one of the world’s most renowned producer engineers.
“I then had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest country acts that were on the radio at the time,” Johnson said. “In 2014, Lee Bryce’s ‘I Don’t Dance’ was the first No. 1 that I had worked on as an assistant engineer.”
Shortly after, she began working on sessions at Historic RCA Studio A with Ben Folds. The Historic RCA Studio A, by the way, is the same studio that some of the biggest names in the nation were recorded including Dolly Parton, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, B.B. King, Waylon Jennings, Chris Stapleton and the list goes on and on.
Johnson worked with Folds — who leased the building for 14 years — on his 2015 album “So There.”
The historic building was almost destroyed in 2015, which was bought out by a developer. The plan was to make condos.
“Aubrey Preston stepped in and bought the studio in the 11th hour before it was going to be bulldozed,” Johnson said. Preston is a well-known preservationist and took over to revamp the studio and save it for future generations.
Preston reached out to Dave Cobb, a Grammy-award-winning producer, to take over the lease in 2016. Cobb still leases the studio.
“I was hired for a week to move Dave into RCA, and at the end of the week, I was asked to be on as many sessions as I was available for moving forward,” Johnson said. She stayed on at the historic studio for just over four years and worked on records such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and John Prine.
Prine’s last recording, “I Remember Everything,” which won two Grammys this year, was recorded by Johnson in Prine’s living room, produced by Dave Cobb.
“I feel extremely humbled and honored to have been able to be the person who recorded it.”
Johnson recently mixed Ashley Monroe’s record “Rosegold,” which releases April 30.
The audio engineer, who lives in Nashville, frequently records from her home studio. She values creating in an environment where the artist feels comfortable and relaxed.
“Any studio I’m in, I want to make it feel like home for the artist,” she said. Sometimes it’s having the artist’s favorite flowers or equipping the studio with the artist’s favorite snacks.
“It’s the little things that matter,” she said. “Your recording experience is important and impacts the end product.”
Keep moving forward
The Academy of Country Music Awards airs at 7 tonight CST. Studio award winners will be announced later this year so the outcome of Johnson’s nomination will have to wait a while longer.
Her name is in consideration along with other talented and vetted engineers in the industry including F. Reid Shippen, Jason Hall, Jeff Balding and Vance Powell.
As for the historic nomination, Johnson is humbled, grateful and honored.
“It’s a wonderful honor as an engineer, and I recognize I don’t stand alone in this nomination. I hope this helps pave the way for other women engineers and will continue to open doors for those who feel a passion for this profession.”
