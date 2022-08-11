David Holmes and Matt Atwood went to the social media airwaves last week with a series of little announcements that will mean big things for Mankato Playhouse.
Holmes and Atwood, artistic director and board president, respectively, broadcast from the playhouse itself, a site within Mankato Place mall that was formerly known as the Mankato Event Center. Thanks to a new lease agreement, the old name has been removed and it officially will be Mankato Playhouse.
The lease is for three years with an option to extend for two more years at the same rate, Holmes said.
In addition, the theater company that has specialized in musical theater for adults and teens since 2019 has begun “renovations to enhance the experience for our actors, our audience,” he said.
It will mean more available seats, better sightlines to the stage and an enhanced overall facility, the two stated.
A large air duct that hung over the stage has been removed, providing more vertical space for actors and set pieces, and they’re hoping to raise the sprinkler pipes, either by hiring someone or finding a donor who would do it in exchange for some Playhouse sponsorship benefits.
A partial wall on one side of the stage that was hidden with a drape — which was a nuisance to actors and audience members alike — has been removed and will be replaced by a full wall, the pair said. This will create more area for set pieces and props, while reducing backstage actor noise.
Also, taking a cue from audience feedback, Mankato Playhouse is removing all eight-person tables in the house. In changing over to two-, four- and six-person tables only, it means smaller groups will be more easily accommodated while increasing total seats from 136 to 162.
All Mankato Playhouse productions were sold out last season, they said. An additional performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Crossview Covenant Church brought in about 1,100 people, and an added performance of “Descendants,” their final Broadway Teens production, sold out within an hour.
To further accommodate more people, they have added an opening Thursday performance for dinner theater shows and a second weekend for Broadway Teen performances.
Changes also are coming to the bar area to improve the technician experience and production values.
“On the other side (of the bar) we actually cleared out all the space back there, all the extra stuff we weren’t using, and we’re building a tech booth right behind the bar,” Holmes said. The bar service area has been consolidated on one end of the previous space, giving technicians the prime real estate to do their magic.”
Added Atwood, “We’re making some smart upgrades here to enhance the audience, but we’re always looking for technicians, for volunteers or actors. So, we’re making some enhancements to better their experience as well.”
A change that won’t be seen by the audience will improve the experience for community members who make up the core of production actors and technicians. Space next door, formerly rented by a Republican organization, will now be accessible from the former cramped dressing rooms that were also used for preshow gatherings. What most theaters refer to as a “green room” will be called a “family room” and used for rehearsals as well as dressing and makeup rooms.
The theater group is calling on its family members to help get the work done before the next season begins.
Tickets for all shows in the season went on sale Aug. 1 at their enhanced mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets website, and auditions for the season-opening “Godspell” are scheduled for Aug. 21-22.
“Godspell” will be directed by Travis Shafer, with vocal direction by Cindy Rupp and choreography by Lori Holmes. Auditions begin at 7 p.m. each day with all roles available. Detailed audition information is available at mankatoplayhouse.com.
In addition to its Broadway Teens theater season, open to sixth through 12th graders, a November production of “Chicago: Teen Edition” will kick off their new Broadway Teens Masters program open only to ninth through 12th graders.
To do all of this, the duo is encouraging those who have been involved or bought tickets in the past to return, and anyone interested in the creative side — or stage or brushing paint on the wall — to join the family.
