When Joci Oye first began recording her music at Mock Recording Studio earlier this year, studio owners Jacob and Dylan Mock didn’t just record, but also produced her music, working closely with Oye on song structure and arrangement.
Within a day, Oye and the Mock brothers arranged, recorded and released her song, “Options,” a slickly produced tune on the same caliber as best-selling artists Rihanna, Pink or Lady Gaga.
“This is my first real production studio,” said Oye, a Luverne native who is living in Mankato while earning a degree at Minnesota State University.
“I brought in a beat that I found, and I had a little hook to it, and we just ran with it. They really have a good ear. They knew the trends with the music industry, and I’ve noticed that my songwriting in general has gotten so much better since I’ve worked with them.”
As with many of the artists who have recorded here since the Mankato studio first opened in April, Oye’s relationship with the studio is ongoing. Dylan Mock said their goal is to work with the artist far beyond hitting the record button. Along with producing, engineering and mixing, Mock said they work on the multiple facets of artist development.
“If they want to put out an album, we want to help with the cover art; if they want music videos, we can help shoot that,” Dylan Mock said. “We really want to be in artist development and help people get to where they want to go.”
His passion for music came long before earning a degree at the Institute for Production and Recording in Minneapolis. He began recording his own tunes in high school. After graduation, he started making beats and gravitated to hip-hop music, but his interests span multiple genres.
After he finished his degree in production and recording, he worked in the Twin Cities as a music producer, relocating back to Mankato when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.
When Dylan and his brother were younger, there wasn’t a place to record their own music in town, and they decided to look around for a space to build a recording studio. They eventually settled on a suite at 500 Raintree Road. Along with recording music, the studio is also equipped to do commercials, podcasts and film soundtracks.
“We basically pushed out the whole wall, put a window and a door in, made a second level for a loft and soundproofed the whole thing ourselves,” Dylan Mock said. “It was kind of a work in progress, and we didn’t really have a plan going in, but we came out with something really great.”
The space has become more than just a studio, but a magnet for local and regional musicians devoted to a variety of musical tastes and styles, from R&B and hip-hop to punk, metal and everything in between.
“That studio is my favorite place on the planet,” said Cole Jackson, who mainly does hip-hop and R&B, but has been inspired to venture into other genres, like punk rock and country music.
Jackson, as with Oye, has an ongoing relationship with the studio, visiting to hang out and record a couple of times a week. One of the songs he recorded was with another musician he met at the studio’s grand opening in April.
It’s that kind of networking and community building that the Mock brothers want to cultivate, said their father, Kevin Mock, who handles marketing and social media for the business.
“I feel like we’re just scratching the surface,” he said. “I’ve seen quite the family grow. We are a business, but most importantly it’s seeing the growth of artists and being able to touch each other’s lives and keep pushing each other forward.”
Jakob Grawe, whose stage name is Jakob G, had recorded his own music for years, but sound quality had always been an issue. He’d done some recording at a studio in the Twin Cities, but the cost was astronomical. He said the affordability of recording at Mock Recording Studio drew him in initially, and he was immediately impressed by their devotion to artist development.
“I have nothing but praise for them,” he said. “I’ve witnessed the blossoming of an underground hip-hop scene in Mankato, and it’s been really cool to be a part of that and watch the catalyst take form.”
Dylan Mock said there’s a great deal of untapped potential in the Mankato music scene, and he wants Mock Recording Studio to help those artists develop and meet their goals.
“The most fun part is meeting new people and making new music,” he said. “Walking out of the studio at the end of the day and listening to whatever I just made in the car and loving it, there’s no better feeling than that. I’m glad I can help other people do that, too.”
