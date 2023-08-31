The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is opening its 73rd season in a manner that befits the goal of bringing music to everyone. The free Symphony on the Prairie event is hosted by the city of North Mankato at a fairly new city park within a growing neighborhood.
The first of its Symphonic Series, the concert kicks off the multiple MSO series on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the natural setting at Benson Park.
This is the third year for a North Mankato outdoor concert, said Bethel Balge, executive director of the symphony. It continues to showcase the park that incorporates prairie grasses, lending the concert its name.
“I was just very impressed that they were willing and wanted to fully sponsor and pay for it,” she said of the city of North Mankato, which brought the idea to them. “It’s an expensive thing to bring out a lot of people for an orchestra concert, and they were willing to do that. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Symphony on the Prairie is also made possible through sponsors Glen A. Taylor Foundation, Lindsay Windows, Mankato Motors, Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union and Monarch Healthcare Management.
The concert is set in the north part of the park, near Timm Road, with its back toward Lady Bug Lake. The first year’s placement in the heart of the park made it less accessible to many people.
In addition to the nearby parking lot, there is ample parking along the roadway that stretches from Lookout to LorRay drives. Summertime construction on LorRay Drive will be complete by the concert date.
A new city bandshell, complete with lights and sound, will be used for the second year. A food truck will be on hand for food and beverages.
“Our goal this year is that the person at the very back (of the crowd) can hear just as clearly as the person up front,” Balge said of the popular concert.
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. It will feature patriotic music — complete with a color guard — music from “West Side Story” and other “Latin twists,” thanks to Music Director Ernesto Estigarribia.
For the city, Symphony on the Prairie builds off of the successful events held on Belgrade Avenue. Just as nearby lower North Mankato businesses come forward to support them, upper North Mankato businesses have supported this concert, said Anna Brown, the city’s public information officer.
“We started to incorporate more events in upper North Mankato, at Bluff Park and at Benson Park, with our Pumpkin Walk, which takes place in October, and the Party on the Prairie, which is also a fall festival at the same location. And that’s early October,” she said.
The location at Benson Park makes it walkable for many residents, from families in homes and apartments across the street to seniors who live at Oak Terrace or Monarch Meadows on LorRay Drive.
“I think what’s cool about the location is that it’s kind of nestled in a new (neighborhood),” Balge said. “There’s new development right there with young families. So it’s just really wonderful to see these young kids dancing around and conducting along.”
This concert will include introductions of the other series in the Mankato Symphony Orchestra season, made by the different directors. Richard Belcher is artistic director of the Music on the Hill Chamber Music Series, begun in 2016 by Lydia Miller, she said. August Jeske is artistic director of the See Hear Play Music family series.
“We have a very strong core of chamber music lovers in Mankato,” Balge said.
Balge credits Jeske with introducing children to symphonic music with fun and games, sing-a-longs and educational activities. To balance the age spectrum, the symphony will continue to present concert previews at the VINE Adult Community Center on Thursdays before the concerts.
After this first concert, the others in the Symphonic Series will take place at St. Peter High School. The newer facility makes for an ideal location, though one in Mankato would be ideal, she said. The symphony continues to investigate moving its concerts to the Good Counsel Chapel.
Future concerts are at New Paths on Sept. 30, Messiah Dec. 16 and 17, and Prodigies on March 16. The May 4 Fantasy & Beauty concert’s venue is yet to be determined. A series pass is $80, plus a $5 service fee.
The See, Hear, Play series, directed by Jeske, takes a shorter concert to area libraries. This free 45- to 60-minute event works well for families with young children who like to dance and clap along to the music.
The Sept. 23 Trailblazers event of this series is at St. Peter Public Library; the Dec. 9 Holiday Favorites event is at North Mankato’s Taylor Library; the March 9 Whiz Kids event is at Blue Earth County Library; and the April 20 event is at New Ulm Public Library.
Finally, Music on the Hill features four concerts at Bethany Lutheran College’s more intimate Trinity Chapel. Concerts are scheduled for Nov. 5, Jan. 21, March 24 and April 21. Director Belcher is a New Zealand cellist who joined MSO in that role in 2018.
This series is being billed under the header “Bohemian Folk.” A series pass is $80, plus a $5 service fee.
In addition, the Young Artist Competition takes place Feb. 24 at Bethany Lutheran College’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center.
“We couldn’t exist except for the generosity of our community,” Balge said. The opening concert is a great way to celebrate that support.
“We didn’t know how it would go over the first year, but it was fantastic, and we had a lot of people love it and want to come back,” Brown said, noting that last year about 300 people attended.
For more information about the event and 2023-24 Mankato Symphony season, visit https://www.mankatosymphony.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.