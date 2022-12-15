The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is continuing its holiday tradition with its third annual presentation of “The Snowman,” based on the book by Raymond Briggs.
“It’s a fantasy that this boy has with the snowman flying through the sky,” said Bethel Balge, Mankato Symphony executive director.
“The Snowman” is a silent animated movie that will play on a large backdrop behind the orchestra. The orchestra will play the music that accompanies the movie.
The performance is 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter High School’s Performing Arts Center.
“It’s really beautiful music and beautiful cinematography,” Balge said. “It’s very charming for children and for adults, too.”
The book, which was turned into an animated movie in 1982, is accompanied exclusively by orchestral music rather than voice actors and dialogue.
Megan Wehrwein, who started playing violin 26 years ago when she was 6, has served as the principal second violin in the symphony for the past year. She played her first performance with the ensemble during last year’s holiday event after moving to Mankato from Michigan.
“It’s very visual and the music serves the emotion that matches that,” Wehrwein said. “Instead of hearing words, you get to listen to how the music unfolds and let the music tell the story.”
This year is unique in that the symphony’s newly appointed conductor, Ernesto Estigarribia, will be leading the orchestra for the first time in his new role. Estigarribia conducted the ensemble as a guest during the 2019 holiday performance.
He moved to the U.S. from Paraguay 12 years ago and has recently conducted several performance groups in the Midwest, including the Quad Cities Symphony in the Iowa and Illinois region, the Sheboygan Symphony in Wisconsin, and Augustana College in Illinois.
The concert also will feature a medley from the “Polar Express” movie score, along with other holiday-themed music, including “Christmas Overture” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, whose father was from West Africa.
“It is not very common to have people of color represented in the orchestral scene,” Estigarribia said. “We feel very strongly about bringing composers who have been secluded from the repertoire. He is a phenomenal composer and somehow his music was not performed as much as it should.”
The group also will play a piece by Quinn Mason, a younger African American composer, who has become popular among U.S. orchestras.
“This piece that he wrote doesn’t really include any Christmas music per se, but its goal is to portray the spirit of Christmas,” he said.
Estigarribia selects all of the music throughout the orchestra’s performance season. He said he feels strongly about including the music of living composers, as well as those who are underrepresented.
He also aims to include music for everyone, whether they are hearing the group for the first time or the thousandth time.
“A lot of people think our product is music,” he said. “Our product isn’t really music. Our product is feelings. My job as music director is to curate an experience that will excite your feelings, that will impress your aesthetics, that will uplift you, that will challenge you, that will invite you to reflect, that will invite you to remember.”
Concert-goers can enjoy free snowman cookies and hot cocoa in the lobby after the concert, along with a performance from a holiday brass quartet and a visit from a larger-than-life snowman.
