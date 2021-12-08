The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for the holiday season with a variety of performances to engage and entertain music lovers.
From now through Dec. 25, the organization is running its second annual Holiday Countdown and is accepting submissions of musical recordings from community members for a festive compilation.
“Last year community members sent us an array of musical videos,” said Bethel Balge, executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra. “The age of musicians ranged from very young to quite old, the oldest being 90 years old.”
A new video will be shown each of the 25 days of the program on the MSO website (mankatosymphony.org) and social media pages.
The MSO will also host two free Winter Wonder events as part of its Free Family Fun Series. A small group of musicians will perform a free concert 1 p.m. Saturday called “See, Hear, Play,” featuring music and storytelling, at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.
“Our MSO quartet of musicians will perform excerpts from the symphony concert ‘The Snowman,’ which is based on the endearing children’s storybook, ‘The Snowman’ by Raymond Biggs,” Balge said.
The group also will perform noon today at the VINE Adult Community Center in a show geared toward adults.
“Not to give too much away, but our artistic director will be dressed as Father Christmas — the European-style Santa Claus — and will lead the groups in holiday songs and fun activities,” Balge said.
On Dec. 12, guests can enjoy the Music on the Hill chamber music concert, “Oblivion,” with artistic director and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra cellist Richard Belcher, international classical pianist Hanna Kim and violinist Francesca Anderegg.
“This series, under the umbrella of the Mankato Symphony, features smaller groups of musicians and is sometimes described as music among friends,” Balge said.
“Oblivion” is composed by Argentinian Astor Piazzolla and is described by Balge as a fun and vibrant concert tango.
“The program also includes the charming ‘Gypsy Rondo’ by Haydn and the tempestuous ‘Trio in D Minor’ by Fanny Mendelssohn,” Balge said.
The final winter event is the Mankato Symphony Orchestra concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre. The event will showcase “The Snowman,” with guest conductor Stephen Radcliffe from Seattle.
Radcliffe, who is the second of four guest conductors vying for the spot of the open conductor position at the orchestra, has more than 40 years of musical experience.
“I graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music in 1982 and since then have been working as a performing musician, teacher and conductor,” said Radcliffe, who performed as a clarinetist on a conservatory level.
He then studied conducting at the University of Michigan with the legendary Gustav Meier, followed by work as a youth orchestra conductor, which influenced his career path.
“This commitment was born out in my subsequent work with the New York Chamber Ensemble, the Hungarian Virtuosi, and the many professional orchestras with which I’ve been fortunate to lead,” Radcliffe said.
His interest in the Mankato position came after he spent a year teaching in Northfield at Carleton College.
“The MSO (Mankato Symphony Orchestra) is a unique institution that serves the community with performances by world-class artists,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.