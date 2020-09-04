The Mankato Symphony Orchestra held its first performance in 1950 and has since followed its mission to bring high-quality performances to the community.
When MSO first began to perform, it was a time in history where it was presented with its own challenges with Korea, the bomb and polio. The orchestra has endured it all — including 2020 and its own challenges with the pandemic.
The mission lives on Sept. 13. MSO kicks off its season — and its 70th birthday celebration — with a virtual concert “Music in the Garden — Adagio for Helen.”
The concert, which is to be pre-recorded at Jack McGowan’s farm, is a memorial dedicated to MSO violinist, Helen Baumgartner, who passed away June 13.
Bethel Balge, MSO’s new executive director, said the pandemic posed some obstacles. However, it has given the symphony an opportunity for creativity, including a performance at a garden.
“I feel at this point, things are looking very good for the season,” she said.
This year, the orchestra takes its season online and in-person. The first in-person, socially distant performance — Music on the Hill — takes place Nov. 1 at Trinity Chapel at Bethany Lutheran College.
The performance will also be livestreamed for those who’d still like to watch MSO. And instead of traditional ticketing, MSO will take free will donations with a suggested $10.
“We’re asking for a free will donation because we’ll probably live stream it at the same time,” she said. “
“As we present these concerts we are taking extra precaution and care to do the right thing,” Balge said.
The season continues through spring with guest conductors Silver Ainomäe and Akira Mori. March 21, Mori will conduct a full symphonic concert — High Score. The concert features scores from popular video games such as “Tomb Raider,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Final Fantasy,” and “The Legend of Zelda.” It will be hosted by Benji Inger, game composer, and Emily Reese, a podcaster. The hosts will talk about the roots of video game music.
“Video game music has classic roots and you don’t really realize,” Balge said. “It grabs your attention.”
The concert will be performed at St. Peter’s high school auditorium.
April 25, Ainomäe will conduct the concert “Earth Exhalation,” featuring European pieces, including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 to be performed at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Mankato.
Of course, there’s a potential of conflict with the ongoing pandemic. If COVID is still around, Balge said, the concerts will still take place but with a probability of it being postponed or at a different location.
For 70 years, MSO has given the community high quality music — and will continue to do so through the pandemic.
“Music brings respite and it’s something that will take your mind off what’s going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.