Mankato West High School will be wowing audiences with special effects, yet again, along with a multifaceted actor.
Seth Thielges will be playing Willy Wonka in West’s rendition of “Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.” This actor was coveted in more than one aspect of the show.
“The part that I get a kick out of is that he’s good at everything because if he hadn’t been Willy Wonka or he hadn’t gotten a part for some reason, he would have been in the pit because they wanted him so bad,” said director Paul Christianson.
Thielges plays the french horn, one of the hardest instruments to play and learn, making him someone everyone wanted in the show.
In the past he also played Jethro in “The Beverly Hillbillies,” making him a very well-rounded actor.
Playing Willy Wonka in this show was a bit of a goal for Thielges.
“He’s such a fun character to play. This is my senior year, I kind of wanted to go out with a bang, and this is a great way to do it,” Thielges said.
The play is the classic story of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Wonka is retiring after running a successful candy business for years. He is looking for someone new to take over the factory.
“The way I like to think about him, he’s kind of sheltered. He’s been out of society for so long that it’s kind of advanced without him so he doesn’t know social cues or what’s acceptable so he’s kind of creepy, almost a little menacing at some points,” Thielges said.
Wonka comes up with an elaborate plan to decide who the new owner will be and weed out those who are unfit for the position.
“It’s so mysterious. It’s magical. It’s almost like you are transported into a different world where these insane things are possible. It’s pure imagination,” Theilges said.
The show has many special effects similar to other shows put on by Christianson.
“We once again are delving into the special effects. We love to do that here. We’ve got bubbles, smoke, explosions.”
Christianson started off as a technical theater director and moved up to where he is now, making effects and technical pieces very important to him and something he strives to perfect.
He also seems to be well-loved by his actors.
“He is a character. He knows what he wants for sure. If he doesn’t like something he’ll definitely let you know,” Theilges said.
It also seems the sentiment is reciprocated as Christianson values the improvement he sees in his actors.
“I just like seeing the kids and watching them grow into their parts,” he said.
Christianson invites and encourages community members of all ages to attend this musical.
“They can expect a show that they can take anybody to. It’s not scary. It doesn’t have adult themes. It just has something for everyone to enjoy in one part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.