Adorning Mankato West’s auditorium walls are hot-pink cassettes — mixtapes that go along with Orchesis’ performance theme, “DJ Dance.”
Typically, team members choose a theme that allows them to pick a variety of songs for the performance, said captain and senior Georgia Youell.
“Genesis (Jackson) just kind of came up with the idea on the spot,” Youell said.
On the stage is a large decorated boombox, built by the team’s dads.
“Shout-out to the padres,” said officer and senior Mattea Burmeister.
And Tuesday night, as the team prepared for its opening night Thursday, the 29 dancers kicked off the rehearsal with a song by Mackelmore.
The production is full of bright lights, a good mix of songs and backflips.
This year, as the team fine-tuned its 18 dances, the real theme of Orchesis was adaptability.
Heather Madison, Orchesis coach for eight years, said the team was excited to have the show, even though it came a little later in the year. Orchesis typically performs its showcase in mid-January. For some dancers, Orchesis is the only activity they participate in during the school year. Madison’s happy they had the opportunity to still participate this year.
Like many other years since Orchesis began, the dancers were able to get to know one another while creating the dances — a little sense of normalcy in an unprecedented time.
“I think they’re excited to be able to show everyone what they worked hard at, like they do every year,” Madison said.
The leaders this year include captains Jackson and Youell, and officers Burmeister, Marit Nelson and Geneva Morales.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Orchesis had a smaller team to promote social distancing and COVID protocols. Normally they’d practice in the weight room, too.
“But another sport was using that because they needed more room as well,” Jackson said. “We had to practice in the cafeteria. It was definitely an interesting challenge.”
Though they didn’t rehearse there for long, the team adapted well to the changes in the course of 10 weeks of practice. And of course, there’s dancing with the masks, too. Smiling is a big part of dance so the masks posed a new challenge.
“A whole other feature of dancing is your facial expression,” Nelson said.
The team adapted by expressing emotion through eyes and movement.
Beyond the pandemic and its obstacles, the leaders are confident about the upcoming performances.
“I feel pretty prepared,” Burmeister said.
This year the shows won’t be open to the public. Each dancer is given four tickets per night to give to friends and family.
“I want everyone’s tickets to be all used up to have the most people watch our hard work pay off,” Nelson said.
“I think it’s more nerve-wracking because we put the show together,” Youell said. It’s one thing to just dance, but to put on their own show can be stressful because they want to do their best.
Emcee and senior Logan Cook attests to the dancers' hard work and talent.
“Like one of them just does a backflip,” Cook said.
The leaders are grateful to those who have helped along the way — the parents and the tech team, who learned everything in a couple of days.
"We're thankful for everyone who's helped make it happen," Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.