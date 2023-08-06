In Nick Healy’s new children’s book, “Hoopless,” he tells a charming tale about a child whose grandmother weaves basketball skills into household chores to help him improve his game and teach him about the value of practice, problem-solving and hard work.
Through a series of whimsical, cartoon-like images, 8-year-old Lonnie — at Grandma’s urging — tosses dirty clothes into a hamper, bankshots an orange into a fruit bowl, and watches as Grandma finger rolls a head of cabbage into a bushel basket.
Lonnie gets better at hoops, which is good because he desperately wants to play with the older kids at the court by his house. But he also learns a few other things along the way: Household chores don’t have to be miserable, practice and determination pay off, and Grandma is a total baller.
“The fact that the story’s built around this grandparent-grandchild relationship has really captured people’s interest,” Healy says.
Healy was an accomplished writer before venturing into his first picture book. His short story collection, “It Takes You Over,” was a Friends of American Writers award winner and a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award in 2013. His work has appeared in North American Review, Water~Stone Review, Speakeasy, Minnesota Monthly and Great River Review among others. He wrote 20 children’s books when he worked for Capstone Press, including a biography of Muhammad Ali that was a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award in 2006. He’s also a columnist for Mankato Magazine.
For an accomplished writer, one might assume tackling a picture book would be an easy task. After all, compared to short story collections or novels, picture books contain a mere fraction of written words. But it is, in fact, quite the opposite of easy.
“It’s not hard to write a picture book,” Healy says. “But it is hard to write a good picture book.”
Ease of reading comes into play. Language must adhere to the target audience’s reading level. And with picture books, the words and illustrations must work in harmony to tell a compelling story that appeals to both children (who get lost in the story) and parents (who spend the money on the book).
“You have to be thinking of what you are creating, in terms of an opportunity for visual storytelling,” Healy says.
He says he played basketball as a kid — “poorly,” he says — and he’s always loved the sport’s simplicity and portability. All you need is a ball and hoop, a fact that came sharply into focus for him when, as a child, his family moved from a home with a basketball hoop to a home without one; the word “hoopless” wasn’t just a great name for a children’s book.
One of Healy’s favorite things about basketball, he says, are the opportunities for playing that have nothing to do with leagues or schedules. Playing with friends at the playground or family members in the driveway allows people to experience the joy of the game in its purest form.
Of all the artwork in “Hoopless,” Healy says the final image is his favorite.
“Two grandparents and the kid playing basketball in the driveway, just having fun,” he says. “I played organized basketball for 10 years, but it was never as much fun as a game of driveway basketball or a game of playground basketball, those games with your friends or with your family members. Basketball is a really fun game. In organized basketball, as the competition gets more serious, the joy just goes out of it. But driveway basketball is just pure fun.”
Healy says that the further he got into working on “Hoopless,” the more he thought of his grandmother. She was a member of the 1919 girls team at St. Paul Johnson High School. She didn’t talk much about it, though. It was a different time, a time when boys played sports and girls didn’t. Today, though, those barriers don’t exist.
“Last year was the 50-year anniversary of Title IX,” he says, referring to the civil rights law that outlawed discrimination based on sex. “And so now you have Gen X, the first set of Title IX grandmothers who had all those opportunities. And that’ll be a different experience for their grandkids. Sports are for everyone and not just something boys do when they’re in high school.”
