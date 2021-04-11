To see the Mankato Area 77 Lancers in action is to see an exercise in discipline.
Marchers in arrow-straight rows deftly maneuvering down city streets blowing trumpets, banging drums, waving flags. They’re loud, proud and work with military-like precision.
They are the picture of structure, routine and rigid adherence to consistency and teamwork.
But now, more than 40 years after the marching band’s inception, Lancers is about to get the biggest overhaul the program has ever seen.
This upcoming season will be the last for Mankato’s community youth band in its current form. They’re still planning to march in parades, though the schedule remains tentative because of COVID restrictions. But come July, the way Lancers is funded will change. From the beginning it has fallen under the auspices of Community Education and Recreation. Starting next year, it will be a regular school activity just like sports or theater.
With that funding switch, however, came an evaluation of the program’s future, and it’s possible this will be the organizations’ last as a summer parade marching unit. Exactly what will become of it has yet to be decided.
“To be honest, this does keep me up at night,” said Alex Menne, student president of the Lancers. “This is my senior year. And as the president, I have such a big leadership role this year. So I’m just trying to really do everything I can to keep it going.”
SWOT
Last summer, Mankato Area Public Schools formed the Marching Band Exploratory Committee to gather feedback from various stakeholders (current Lancers, band students not in Lancers, parents, band teachers from Mankato East and West, activities directors and others). This committee conducted a “SWOT” analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) to assess the program and its future.
Strengths: The committee found students genuinely wanted a marching band activity option in Mankato. Also, the current organization is steeped in tradition and is well-established.
Weaknesses: The organization, the committee found, has struggled to communicate adequately with its members and the community. With its history of including a tour (a trip to places such as Disney World, San Francisco or Calgary), participating in Lancers can be prohibitively expensive.
Opportunities: While summer programs are dwindling (indeed, Minnesota is unique in offering a competitive parade marching season), the fall competitive marching band season for high schools is thriving. Also, Minnesota State University’s Maverick Machine is a learning resource available to Lancers.
Threats: Without clear planning and communication, the organization’s future is uncertain. Also, the existing parent association that supports the organization must maintain an active role if Lancers is to survive.
The exploratory committee will present the findings of its research at the April 19 Mankato Area Public Schools board meeting.
What will it look like?
Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury and Mankato West activities director Joe Johnson both said the details of what the Lancers’ future will look like haven’t been decided. But some things have been.
Lancers will most likely be made up of students from both East and West. Down the road, if numbers swell, they’d consider having it be school specific, but for now they don’t anticipate that happening.
“We’ll see what the numbers are for this summer, but I think it’s going to have to be both to start with unless we find there’s overwhelming support,” Waterbury said. “Then we would want to look at it because then it creates only more opportunity. I would hate to limit opportunity by only staying with one. But that’s probably where we’ll start. Just like we did with lacrosse.”
As for when the season would be, it looks like the days of summer marching may be coming to an end.
“We’d look at being a fall activity,” Johnson said. “But as far as season length, we don’t know that yet.”
Lancers has always had a strong parents association supporting the group through fundraising, providing meals for students and other support-role efforts. Jen Besel, president of that association, said she’s nervous about the transition but also hopeful Lancers will survive and become stronger than ever.
“As far as I’m aware, they still want us to continue as a parent association to continue to support this band financially. That need does not go away, regardless of whether it’s under community ed or the district,” Besel said. “Marching band is an expensive activity, and so the parents association will need to continue to support it financially. What we do might be different.”
In the past, the parents association has raised money for student scholarships. With Lancers being a school district activity, Besel said they probably won’t need to offer scholarships.
Waterbury said the fee to join Lancers will be consistent with fees for other activities. So a Lancer will pay the same as a hockey player or a cross-country runner. This doesn’t mean the parents association won’t be raising money, though.
“They may say, ‘We need a new bass drum,’” Besel said, “and that’s what we’d focus our efforts on.”
Johnson said the district is happy to have Lancers in the fold and hopes they’ll be able to foster the organization’s growth.
“We made the analogy of crawl-walk-run,” Johnson said. “And then as time goes on, you’ll begin to build it into something more than what it was in its first year. I think that’s what we would do with any program that we start with.”
The Mask of Zoro
Before any transition takes place, though, there’s still one season of competitive parade marching remaining.
Justin Tollefson, who shares director duties with Will Frame, said they’re busy lining up parades to compete in, including the biggest parade in Alexandria (considered the unofficial “state tournament” of parade bands in Minnesota).
Their show this season, for which they’ve already been rehearsing, is called “The Mask of Zoro.” It’s an obvious play on protective masks worn because of the pandemic that the Lancers and every other band will be wearing during the parades.
Of the 14 parades on their tentative schedule, only two have confirmed they’re actually having a parade. They have yet to hear back from many others. Tollefson, a former Lancer and former member of the Madison Scouts drum corps, said this makes it challenging to put together a meaningful season.
Some of the parades are putting together backup plans in case state distancing guidelines prevent an actual parade with spectators. And, actually, current guidelines prevent any kind of parade or gathering; Tollefson said they’re expecting that to change.
“We think that’s going to be rescinded before the summer,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it and everybody’s pretty optimistic about that. But there are backup plans in place for some of those.”
Another change this year: Instead of winners and losers, each marching band will be judged the way school bands are judged at their annual solo and ensemble contest events. This means instead of numerical scores, bands will receive ratings of, for example, “superior” or “excellent.”
Tollefson said he likes the change.
“I feel pretty good about it, actually,” he said. “I’ve never been competitive like, ‘Oh, we got to beat this band!’ It’s not like you can play defense out there. It’s not really directly competitive in the same way that a lot of sports are. And so it’s not going to affect us as much as it would affect a sport to change a scoring style.”
Also, some COVID restrictions will make it difficult to put together a show. Marchers must be 6 feet away from each other. It’ll be a little weird. But it’ll be far better than last year.
“We attempted a virtual season last year,” Tollefson said. “Once schools went to distance learning in March we did a few activities online, but we just didn’t see a whole lot of response from that. So we just decided to scrap the rest of the season.”
Tollefson said both he and Frame are hoping to be a part of the next iteration of Lancers. He and other staff members have experience doing so-called “field shows,” the style of marching done by elite drum corps and Big 10 marching bands.
“If they decide to go with the fall program, which will be a huge transition and a huge adjustment for Lancers, I think we’d get a good response for that,” Tollefson said. “I think a lot of kids will be really excited about it.”
Field marching often includes something known as a “front ensemble,” which are musicians and performers who aren’t out on the field marching. Tollefson said he thinks that type of role will appeal to students who don’t necessarily want to do the physical marching but still want to be a part of the group.
Hope
For students, the transition hasn’t always been easy.
Menne said she, like many interested people in town, has heard rumors about changes coming to Lancers. Talk of change can be alarming to students who have given so much to an organization rooted in traditions and built on the hard work of those who came before them.
On top of the change, COVID-19 stole last year from them and is threatening to diminish another. It’s a lot to take for students who build their summers around marching band.
“Last year it got canceled, then we didn’t know if we were going to move it to the fall, if we were going to do virtual performances, if we were going to just do anything like meet in person at all,” Menne said. “And so a lot of that was just kind of sitting on the edge waiting to see what was going to happen, how we were going to still celebrate the season and celebrate last year’s seniors. So it’s kind of like a wait-and-see game. And then this year came along.”
Another casualty of the virus: A lot of upperclassmen opted to forgo Lancers. For Menne, that means she’s the lone senior in the color guard (the unit that carries and performs with flags or rifles). There are now about 50 students registered, and they’re still accepting registrations.
“You can just tell that a lot of the other kids aren’t excited to come back just because there is a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “There’s a lot of, ‘Well, are we going to march in parades?’ And we know for sure that we’re not leaving the state for tour. So that took away a lot of excitement; tours were always the biggest, coolest part of the season along with Alexandria. So a lot of that uneasiness and the unknown is really making it hard to get excited.”
The good news: Menne said she’s still seeing rookies sign up, and the rookies are excited to be a part of Lancers. And the unique vibe many associate with Lancers remains. Menne said she’s eager to remind everyone why they got involved with Lancers in the first place.
“I think it’s going to be important to say, ‘Hey, we still have the same sense of family, we still have that same sense of spirit. And even though I’ll be gone next year, I think it’s still important to me that I set up those building blocks to succeed next year.
“I think that this change could be really good for us. There’s a lot of steps that are going to have to be taken. And I think we have the ability to take those steps. We just have to execute them and just keep a positive attitude. Keeping that positive attitude about it is really going to make or break the situation. And I think a lot of people just have to give it a chance.”
