Last spring, I re-learned a lesson about testing old packets of seeds by pre-germinating a test batch. Yes, those zinnia seeds were not viable anymore.
If you have had seeds stored for a long time, try to pre-germ some early in the season — like now — to see if they are viable. Worst case scenario is to have old seed, none of which germ. Of course you realize after you already are wanting to plant them outside.
The germination rate drops with age as some seed types can become useless and dead over time. Keeping them in a dark, dry place in a covered container will help to extend their shelf life. If you have a large number of seeds per variety, then test at least 10 seeds to get a more accurate germ rate.
You can either plant them in trays or flats now and see what comes up. Then toss out the sacrificial plants. It's way too early to be starting for the garden. When it gets closer to actually starting them for outdoors, you know what you are up against.
You can also pre-germ seeds on a moist paper towel; folded over the seeds, and kept moist until you see the seed sprouting. If only five of 10 experimental seeds sprout, and you want 20 plants, then you need to plant 40 seeds. Simple math.
Not only age can affect seeds, but mealy moths and other insects can devour the inside of the seed leaving you only a shell. A key indicator could be webbing or a crumbling substance in the seed packet. Of course, mice love seeds too!
Winter deer damage
Winter deer damage to trees can be devastating.
Even neighborhoods with lots of houses can have random deer traveling through – no one is safe.
In one small moment of browsing (as it is called) a deer can munch off all of the growing points on your young trees and shrubs. While I was debating on how to stop them, and apparently taking too long, the deer had come back for more.
I came up with another experimental plan that so far has worked well.
Using tree wrap paper, cut it into pieces several inches long. Then fold it lengthwise and place over and extending beyond a growing point (branch tips) on the apple tree about 1-2 inches. Then using a simple clothes pin, secure it to the tree.
Since these are young trees, there are only about 6-12 points per tree to cover. This process took me less than 30 minutes to protect eight trees.
I have a habit of timing myself on projects that are repetitive. Then next year, when I feel lazy about getting this project done, I can remind myself it only took 30 minutes. Do it.
Most of the wraps have stayed in place, only a couple have slipped down. A material for this project has to be breathable, or wrapped in a way that allows for air flow. It also needs to dry easily and not be a plastic type material that would retain moisture.
I had considered bird netting but the tips would just poke through that. Frost cloth would also be an ideal material cut into the right size pieces. The material needs to be lightweight as well as the item used for attaching it.
I tested clothes pin for weight, and it did not bend or move the end of the branch. Mini clothespins are too small. At the same time, I am creating interest in the winter garden with colorful clothespins!
Stapling isn’t an option either. You can’t staple the branch directly, and if you just create a sleeve, it can easily blow off. The clothes pin offered enough tension to keep the paper in place, but not enough to harm the branch.
While it is also disappointing when deer eat your hosta down to the ground in spring, they will easily grow back and never miss a beat. Trees that are damaged can take years and skill to re-shape — if it is possible. It’s not too late if your trees are not damaged yet.
Once trees are more mature and not so tender, deer won’t bother them as much. I am hopeful with this years’ growth, that I have even more branch tips to cover, maybe an hour's worth of work.
