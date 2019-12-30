Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.