Have you ever noticed that things we create, develop and design for our own personal use outdoors are easily invaded? Take for instance the innocent mulch pile. We gather the stuff and pile it in hopes of creating humus for our garden.
The insects see it as an unoccupied hotel and move right in! In addition to insects, rodents love mulch piles for winter homes. That big pile of loose dead stuff offers a playground of tunneling and warmth. Then we have the wood pile all neatly stacked waiting for the fireplace and whoosh — a red squirrel flies by and dives in head first. What the?
The squirrels probably sat in the tree watching me stack it — surprised they didn’t offer a floor plan. Even my evergreen shrubs are working against me. The snow cover has neatly laid a nice blanket over the arborvitaes stretching to some large nearby rocks. Perfect for the local gang of rabbits to gather under — food and shelter, what more could they want?
The tall dead, limbless tree I allow to stand on the shoreline has recently become home to a pair of grey squirrels. It looks more like a telephone pole than a tree, but now with more holes. Anyway, I have enjoyed seeing eagles perch on it, including an Osprey that was hanging around this fall. But with squirrels now making Swiss cheese of the tree, it may need to come down. Creatures — hitting you from all sides!
When will the critters show up that like to eat weeds?
Tree smothering
Let me update you on my tree smothering experiment.
The experiment was to smother a wild tree/shrub that was randomly growing in the perennial bed. For my first attempt, I covered it with a white pail, hoping lack of air and accumulating heat would smother it. No luck. It actually looked just fine at the end of the season as the somewhat translucent pail allowed enough sunlight to filter through. What I managed to create was a mini greenhouse!
Year two: realizing I should have known better than to use a white pail, I used a black pail. My thoughts were that the black pail would absorb too much heat for the plant and it would croak. When the pail was removed, the green plant was happy to see me ... can’t say I felt the same.
The only way to improve this experiment is too berm up the soil around the pail to block out more air, but air is also in the soil.
Next year, I will attempt to tie and tightly secure a black plastic bag around the tree. Yes, I could just cut it done or spray it but sometimes experimenting with plants is fun too!
Seed catalogs
Has Santa sent your seed catalogs yet? Every year, earlier and earlier. However, it does give us hope for spring.
My best catalog advice is this: only order seeds and buy your plants local. If you have ordered and received beautiful plants, correctly packaged, shipped timely for the correct zone ... please take a bow! You have found a great mail order source for plants. It is difficult to ship plants, unless they are bareroot.
It’s when the tomato plants end up bare rooted due to shipping that the trouble begins. Live potted plants are difficult to ship to gardeners. Wholesale plants shipped to nurseries are packed well in lots of cardboard and little devices to keep them in place. A few random potted plants — not so easy to pack.
Bareroot stock is easier to ship and therefore it might end up in better condition when you receive it. If you are purchasing taller trees from a catalog source, chances are the top is bent over to fit in the shipping box — never to straighten again.
Buying your plants local allows you to inspect each plant for stray insects, root growth, top growth, disease, etc. Another great reason is it helps the local economy. Nice selections of seeds are also available at the local garden centers.
Some of you, like me, are always looking for that crazy plant to start from seed that no one else has. Let this be a lesson — there is a reason no one else has it. I am reminded of just having to grow some remote type of Artemesia, Lovage, Ammi and others that have reseeded for years everywhere.
I, for one, have learned my lesson. Sometimes it is best to roll with the crowd.
Drummers Garden Center is hosting the Winter Farmers Markets. The dates are Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and 18 and Feb. 1. All markets are from 10 a.m. to noon. Clip and tape to your fridge!
