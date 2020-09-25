Some financial gurus think every marriage should have three bank accounts: his, hers, and theirs.
It’s an interesting idea, although in my experience the “theirs” would get the lion’s share of both paychecks while “his” and “hers” would each have about $31.57 per month to go crazy with.
My parents operated their finances following a slightly similar model, only without the “theirs.” My mother paid a few household bills and took care of the kids’ needs, while my dad handled the mortgage and the rest of the household bills. This was definitely a win-win situation for my siblings and me since my mother was extremely generous when it came to her children, unlike my father, who considered it high living indeed if he let us order fries with our McDonald’s cheeseburger.
Of course, my mother never saved a dime and also, of course, my father had to bail her out continuously. But their system more or less worked until it came to gift giving. My father was in a much better position to give my mother decent presents at holiday time, whereas she usually gave him just a kiss since she’d already spent all her money on our presents. Dad never seemed to mind as he had no qualms whatsoever about buying plenty of presents for himself.
Then there are my friends Laura and Tom. They eventually adopted a “Don’t even look at the bank statement” approach to their finances after Laura discovered that Tom, although a very nice guy, had the financial sense of a turnip.
Tom’s generosity was his downfall, and he was known for giving great gifts, such as a go-cart for his kids or the memorable birthday he presented Laura with the keys to a new/used Cadillac convertible. Her squeals of excitement had barely died down before he gave her part two of her birthday present — the payment book.
Laura liked Tom’s generous nature, but she didn’t like the fact he never checked with her before making a major purchase with the money in their joint bank account.
The final straw came after Tom decided to go into business for himself and bought a small sandwich shop, once again without talking it over with Laura first. After several minutes of pure shock, Laura opted to take the high road and accepted her husband’s new career with a lot less screaming than most wives.
Unfortunately, the business didn’t take off. Even more unfortunately, Tom decided to pretend otherwise and for about a month put hefty deposit slips in the local ATM without any money accompanying them.
Several bounced checks later, Laura figured out what was going on and Tom fessed up that he’d been pretending to deposit money because he didn’t want to disappoint her and he was sure business at the sandwich shop was about to start booming any day.
I don’t think it will surprise anyone that Tom not only lost ATM privileges, he also had all credit cards, debit cards and access to the family checkbook revoked. I truly think he’s happier with his zero credit status since he can no longer be tempted by the random convertible or sandwich shop for sale. I know Laura is.
Mark and I have never had enough disposable income to have any his/hers/their system up and running. We tend to spend our money more like the old dieting adage: feast like a king at breakfast (payday), a prince at lunch (the week after payday), and a pauper at dinner (the days prior to the next payday).
Mark doesn’t want to see bills as he says it depresses him, and he refuses to learn the PIN number for our bank account, in spite of my constant warnings that it might come in handy if I ever get run over by a bus or decide to stay in bed for a week or two.
The control freak in me is fine with being the only one with access to the money in our house, but it does make for some pretty slim pickings when it comes to presents on birthdays and holidays. Mark always tells me to buy myself whatever I want, and I do, but then I decide to pout when I’m not surprised by some gift wrapped goody under the tree on Christmas. I think I’ve almost succeeded in driving my husband completely insane.
I’m convinced the only surefire solution to marriage and finances is for one person in the union to be a millionaire. A lofty goal, for sure, but the best ones usually are.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
