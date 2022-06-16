Twenty-eight years ago in New Ulm, Denise “Wilbur” Neuschwander-Frink began to work with so-called “inclusive theater,” the highlighting of people’s experiences of being disabled through the creation of a play.
This personalization of a societal issue through storytelling came forward in her work with Open Arts Minnesota during the pandemic. One of the resulting plays, “Mary’s Fairy Tale,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Mankato.
The Mary of the title is Mary Templin, a 15-year member of Aktion Club Theatre, another of Neuschwander-Frink’s organizations. Templin is one of the members whose poems have been included in past productions. The play is Mary’s story from childhood to being sent to the Faribault State Hospital in 1959 until her release to Harry Meyering Center in 1974 and forward.
“Mary’s play launches a new activity for Open Arts Minnesota called ‘Life Stories,’ ” said Neuschwander-Frink. “We hope to support other disabled playwrights to tell their story as a play or in other theatrical ways.”
Assisting these efforts is Diana Joseph, an English professor at Minnesota State University who coordinates the LitReach Program there. For several years, Joseph has worked with members of Aktion Club Theatre on writing their poems for productions.
“I just loved working with Mary. I love that she was kind and generous enough to answer my one hundred million questions,” Joseph said with a smile. “I’m always interested in people’s lives, so I’d ask her a question like, ‘How did you know Gary was the guy for you? And what did your courtship look like?’”
The Gary in question is Mary’s husband. They were married in 1986 after the state of Minnesota, which was Mary’s guardian, finally relented on the third request to let them marry. The ceremony, fittingly enough, took place in the sanctuary where the play will be presented.
Joseph will play the pastor who marries them to end the play. Audience members will be invited to stay for the reception in the lobby.
During an interview, Mary held a copy of her script in a three-ring binder on her lap, often opening it and reading excerpts to accentuate her points. Gary was nearby and often played the foil for her lighthearted comments about their relationship and marriage.
Reading from the beginning of the script, Mary says: “My name is Mary Templin. And this is my story. I was born in Minnesota in 1949.”
Her father owned a candy store in Albert Lea, she said, and at Christmastime they could eat whatever they wanted. She has epilepsy like her mother, she said. Her parents assumed she was mentally disabled so they sent her to the Faribault State Hospital.
“They didn’t know at the time,” she continued. “So, they put me down as mentally retarded. I was not mentally retarded.”
As a 9-year-old, she would feed, bathe and dress young children at the hospital. She does credit the hospital with providing her some living skills.
Joseph said the story started coming from a prompt at their Friday Poets meeting.
“We had a writing prompt where everyone told their cactus story, which was a story about how a cactus can survive in harsh conditions. And sometimes even thrive,” she said.
Another partner in the production is Centenary’s Social Justice Ministry headed up by Doug Faust. He and others from Centenary have assisted where technical help was needed and even fill some roles in the play.
“First of all, I just think this is a story that deserves to be told,” he said. “You know, Mary really was, and Gary, too, a trailblazer. Back in 1984, folks with disabilities just did not get married.”
It also fits well with their social justice efforts and love in the community.
“It was a natural fit for us to get involved with this because we love Mary and we also love being involved with Aktion Club Theatre.”
Because Social Justice Theatre has been working on how to come back after COVID, he said this partnership works well.
“We’ve just been very careful about scheduling or not scheduling anything as of yet. But then Wilbur brought this to me and the timing seemed right. And it just seemed like a good opportunity for us to utilize this as kind of a partner production,” Faust said.
Mary lived in Faribault until 1974 when, working with someone there, she came to Mankato and the Harry Meyering Center. According to MSU’s archives, it was the first program of its kind in the country started by Meyering, a professor at MSU who started the special education department, she said. At that time, it was in the Cooper dormitory on the state college campus.
She said she liked Gary from the start, in part because he’s tall and she needs help reaching things stored high up. Dates included concerts and going out to eat, and attending a wrestling match with a friend at MSU. She didn’t say more so as not to give anything away.
She developed a style for writing that included getting a lot down on paper, then going back to evaluate what she had written. If it didn’t work, she said, it was crumpled up and thrown away. Joseph, with her prompts and questions, helped to take the six individual scenes to form the play.
Because it played such a key role in her life, the state of Minnesota is represented in “Mary’s Fairy Tale” by Timothy Berry. Mary provides background information through narration, with scenes played out by other people. She and Gary are portrayed by Kyle Crnkovic and Leona Haala.
While the story is Mary’s, it represents the story of many people with disabilities who had to fight, and continue to fight, for their rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.