The first time Matt Caron was a faculty member in Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance, his stay was temporary. He was a stand in, a guy to fill the void, someone to keep things running smoothly while the permanent faculty member was on sabbatical.
When his 12-month term was over, Caron moved on.
But whatever he did at MSU must have impressed someone, because when a full-time non-temporary opening popped up, Caron applied for the job and MSU scooped him up.
And this weekend he’ll preside over the final performances of his first play as director. “A Doll House” wraps up with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Between stints at MSU, Caron spent a few years at Oklahoma Baptist University, where he led a small theater program.
“I learned a lot about how to manage a program,” Caron said. “It was nice. We did not miss the snow and cold.”
Ultimately, though, opportunity with a bigger, more prestigious program beckoned. So did a yearning to be closer to family. Caron grew up in the area, and his wife’s family is in Wisconsin. So he jumped at the MSU opening when he saw it. After a search process and candidate interviews, Caron was invited to return.
By the time he got here, much of the 2019-2020 theater schedule was set. They were just waiting for the “new hire” to weigh in so they could finalize everything.
When Caron made his selection, he chose a play that, a few years ago, he may have avoided.
“Doll House” was written in the late 1800s by Henrik Ibsen, a playwright Caron says can be difficult.
“Ibsen was a famous realist. He’s considered the father of modern realism,” Caron explained. “I always found his work kind of intimidating as an undergrad. It's kind of like Shakespeare, where you're dealing with something scholars have written about for centuries. … I feel like like you really have to know Shakespeare in order to direct it. It’s the same way with Ibsen.”
The more he taught Ibsen in Oklahoma, the more he began to understand it on a deeper level.
“The mystique with Ibsen fell away when I realized it was just another story that needed to be told,” he said. “Last year at OBU, in my play analysis class, I found myself being way more intrigued by the themes than I was before. I guess the students helped me through that. And the ending leaves you asking questions and wanting to discuss whether this character was correct in their choices, or could this character have done things differently.”
“Doll House,” according to eNotes, “portrays the disintegration of the marriage between Nora and Torvald Helmer in the wake of a major revelation. Nora, a seemingly frivolous housewife, has secretly been working to pay off a loan she took out illegally in order to save Torvald's life. Krogstad, the man who gave Nora the loan, begins blackmailing her after he is fired from his job at Torvald's bank. Nora works to keep Torvald from discovering her secret, but he eventually finds out and, contrary to Nora's expectations, berates her harshly and refuses to listen to her reasons for borrowing the money. Nora, disillusioned by Torvald's reaction, decides to leave him and her children.”
The play was written in Ibsen’s native Norwegian, but the English translation is contemporary. This makes the language less of a barrier than Shakespeare’s work. Some of the themes, though, are just as heavy as anything the bard cooked up.
Torvald’s treatment of Nora, while seemingly unintentional, borders on misogynistic, a fact that made him an interesting role for graduate student Seth Honerman.
“To be honest, it was a challenge,” he said. “I do recognize all of those things Torvald does that, in today's standards, would certainly be seen as misogynistic. The challenge is to put that out not in a condescending way, but appropriate to the period. He doesn't do these things out of condescension; he loves her dearly. But he does so within the confines of society."
Honerman said that his schedule caused him to miss the first few rehearsals, and by the time he arrived, the cast was already in the mindset that Torvald was not a good guy. Honerman, known for his amiability, threw a twist into that narrative.
“The cast was like, ‘You make it really hard to be mad at him,’” he said.
Lydia Prior, the actor who portrays Nora, said she connected with the feminist aspects of “A Doll House.”
“I personally am a feminist,” she said. “(Torvald) does say some pretty misogynistic things. And within this time frame, he didn't know better.”
Nora’s actions are the important thing, she says. The way she works within the culture’s norms to effect the change she needs reveals her character to be intelligent and bold.
“I think the show is a pretty feminist show,” she said. “She does all these things to take care of herself.”
Paul Hustoles, chair of MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance, said bringing Caron back has been a boon to the department.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Matt Caron has come ‘home’ to MSU Mankato,” Hustoles said. “He was a brilliant student when he was here before and proved himself to be such a good director, we hired him to be a one-year sabbatical replacement. That stint proved to us that he would be an excellent 'forever' colleague and fellow artist. And he is just that.”
Both actors echoed Hustoles’ sentiments, saying they’ve found his approach to teaching and directing a “refreshing” addition to the faculty.
Said Prior, “It has been such a wonderful experience, I can't stress that enough. Matt has pushed me in so many ways and guided me. He’s made me feel safe and comfortable and capable.”
