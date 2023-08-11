I am not a gardener mainly because I am a whiner and gardening and whining seem to be as incompatible as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Gardening takes patience, planning and the ability to be out in the elements instead of inside with the air conditioning running.
Gardening also requires a great deal of physical effort, not minding dirt under your fingernails or wasps chasing you from one end of your yard to the other. Oh, and again the no whining thing although how people can’t whine after being out under the broiling sun in the heat and humidity hours at a time is beyond me. If anything, gardeners are a serene bunch who seem to find a whole lot of peace while tending their gardens. My inner whiner just doesn’t get it.
Which doesn’t mean I haven’t thought about having a garden. It would be nice to have some flowers and our own tomatoes growing in our own backyard, but every year that thought has never gone beyond the “where would we put a garden?” stage. Somehow the summer zips from Memorial Day to Labor Day without a single tomato plant getting planted.
It’s not like there haven’t been opportunities. We have a built-in planter next to our front door, but except for the one ambitious summer I filled it with red geraniums, it’s been filled with an attractive assortment of rocks instead of posies since rocks never need watering.
My husband is a good gardener but lacks the time to tackle our yard other than keeping it mowed and whacking the weeds back occasionally. The result is a mostly green lawn with a few dandelions for visual interest.
However, this year we had something of a surprise garden pop up when a handful of the sunflower seeds put out for the birds grew into flowers in our front yard. Not a huge crop or a very orderly one but seeing their bright yellow faces every morning has been a mood lifter I never anticipated.
Our surprise garden has been a nice gift, especially since it took zero effort on our part, but that’s what makes it a gift. It’s a little bit like having someone leave a bouquet on your desk every morning — unexpected but sure to put a smile on your face.
The sunflowers are making me wonder if gardening might be worth the effort after all. If a bunch of random sunflowers can make a person feel happy, what would a few more plants do? Perhaps a small garden near the front door like I’ve seen in front of other people’s houses. They aren’t necessarily elaborate gardens, but they’re pretty and cheerful and look like summer.
Here’s another possible correlation. Maybe gardeners don’t whine because they know the payoff is worth all the sweat. Maybe it’s true that the joy of watching something grow might outweigh the pain of helping it along the way. Or maybe gardeners are simply more mature human beings who realize whining your way through life doesn’t get you anywhere.
It’s too late to get a garden going this summer, but fall’s coming which means soon there will be tubs and tubs of chrysanthemums for sale in front of the grocery stores. A container of those near our front door, or even replacing the rocks in our built-in planter, would be a colorful way to usher in autumn.
Who knows? Maybe next summer this hoping-to-reform whiner will try her hand at having an intentional garden instead of a surprise one and see what comes up. That’s the nice thing about life—there’s always another season to look forward to, which is probably something else all true gardeners already know.
