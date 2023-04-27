Do you ever wonder how you ended up on a random emailing list? I do.
I suppose email cullers find names through things like what you shop for online, recent purchases, etc., but some of the emails I get are a little questionable, like all those ads for Silver Singles (unlike some politicians and many celebrities, I belong to that old-fashioned school of thought that believes you aren’t supposed to date other people when you still have a breathing spouse) and other Boomer type ads.
I suspect AARP as well as Social Security for sharing birthdates, but it’s still an unwelcome reminder to open up my email and see PREPAY FOR YOUR FUNERAL NOW before I’ve even had one sip of coffee.
One email both my husband and I get (from different sites) is “Word of the Day.” Why either of us would be tapped as people interested in building our vocabularies, I dunno, but we have and every morning we look at our individual word du jour and say “Huh? Who talks like THAT?”
Mark’s words are more obscure than the ones I get. He gets words like “bloviate” (speak pompously) and “aliquot” (a perfect divider) and, a personal favorite, “pwn” (to totally defeat or dominate, especially in a video game.)
The words that I get in my email inbox are slightly more fun, although not much. “Collywobbles” (stomach pain) and “verisimilar” (likely to be true) are a few recent examples.
Now, I’m all for building my vocabulary and I have a sneaking suspicion it would be a fantastic way to make me look smart the next time I’m at a gathering of college professors — which will be NEVER — but really? Collywobbles?
“That fruitcake we just dined on gave me collywobbles,” I could say during a lull in the chatter about 17-century poetry at that imaginary academic social event I’m not going to.
“Verisimilar,” a professor would most likely bloviate. “Fruitcake can be a real aliquot and tends to pwn those with weak digestive systems.”
Nope, I’m definitely not going.
Of course, anyone can use fancy words, but be aware most of us will occasionally mispronounce them. I know I will. I’ve never had an ear for languages other than English, and even that has been a challenge at times. (I think I was 12 before I figured out “picturesque” wasn’t pronounced “picture-skew.”)
There is a helpful pronunciation feature along with the word of the day, but even though Mark and I will often listen to how to pronounce the latest multi syllable mystifier, it’s doubtful we’ll agree on the pronunciation nine seconds after hearing it.
“It was DAH-ma-clez,” I will say quite emphatically when Mark says ‘dah-MA-clez’ although why we even care is questionable since we seldom sit around saying things like “What to watch on YouTube tonight has been hanging over my head like the sword of Damocles.” Instead, we say things along the lines of, “Would you pick something to watch already?”
Why we torture ourselves trying to remember how to pronounce words we’ll never use is beyond me. Why we even open the vocabulary emails every day is also beyond me. I suppose it’s because it makes us feel slightly more popular, as well as brainy, to get emails from some email generator out in cyberspace who considers us worthy, laudable, or perspicacious.
Frankly, the majority of the email I get makes me somewhat farouche (sullenly unsociable) and even more hidebound (unwilling to change because of tradition or convention) than I am now. Perhaps I need to wait until I’ve finished my coffee before looking at emails. It might make for a more picture-skew start to my day.
