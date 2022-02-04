Heather Clark knows how artwork can help relieve the stress and anxiety of medical visits.
While visiting Mayo Clinic in Rochester for personal and family health issues, Clark said she spent many days walking the hallways of the clinic's buildings.
“Viewing their art while I was anxious and hearing the piano music while waiting for elevators truly helped calm me before my appointments,” she said. “It also helped me find my way through the buildings.”
So when Chris Roeder from Mayo Clinic Health System approached her to help select artwork for the new Mayo Clinic Health System — Madison East Health Center’s imaging center, she was all in.
Clark, an interior designer with Oleson + Hobbie Architects, was on hand Jan. 28 when her art installation was unveiled. It was a part of the latest Mayo addition and branding associated with Madison East Center in Mankato.
“Heather did an amazing job curating the art for our new imaging center,” said April Lanz, vice chair of administration for hospital specialties, Mayo Clinic Health System. “There are unique and interesting pieces on every wall, and it’s such a beautiful and welcoming space for our patients.”
Because Clark had only about three months to pull everything together, she looked to artists she had worked with in the past or who had artwork on hand or could create it within their timeframe. All artwork was by local artists.
“My approach to this was to find various subjects, media and styles that could tell a cohesive story as the viewer moves through the space,” Clark said. She enjoyed the “biophilic design” utilized in the building, which works to increase connectivity to the natural environment through the use of nature images.
One of the local artists whose work appears in the display, Brian Frink, sent his portfolio of art pieces and offered to frame those selected. Then they came back to him and asked if he would be interested in making frames for everything else, which he gladly did.
As far as what Mayo’s decision to feature local artists says about our community and the arts, Frink said, “I think it says we are evolving in a positive way. Years ago Mayo might have used outside folks to build the collection.”
The artwork pops off of the gray textured walls outside the imaging center. Even the floors have a natural wood appearance.
Although not local anymore — he now lives in Montana — Bayard Black for years worked to build a local art presence through Raydiance Salon in downtown Mankato. After becoming a living liver donor in 2008, his love of photography grew. He has created an online blog and photography store at www.praise.pics. His selected photos are bright, colorful and filled with natural beauty.
Lisa Bierer is a professional artist immersed in the liturgical life of her home parish and community in southern Minnesota. She has contributed a piece nearly 15-feet long that was inspired by mixed media collages.
Jessi Klitzke has a degree in digital and commercial art. Her oil paint on canvas pieces are garden-themed. These bright and colorful pieces are influenced by the ornamental style of the art nouveau era.
Malia Wiley turned a lifelong passion for art and animals into a career in painting that includes commissioned works of people’s pets. She also loves large-scale work, having one of her murals at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. Her paintings show animals wrapped in colorful and textured blankets.
Adam Swanson is an acrylics muralist whose bold use of color captures natural landscapes in all seasons. His works have been influenced by his time working in Antarctica in the early 2000s with researchers from Lake Superior and the SPRUCE climate change project in the Chippewa National Forest.
At the installation unveiling, Clark was able to show Lanz the completed installation while maintaining social distance and following Mayo’s guidelines on mask wearing.
“We’re so proud to be able to showcase the work of all these incredible local and regional artists,” Lanz said.
“What’s so special about what is happening in this building is that Mayo has asked to source from local artists,” Clark said. “They are supporting the local art community and they don’t have to do that. They could be selecting from a catalog of hospital art, but instead they are taking the extra steps to include original art from Mankato and Minnesota artists.”
And those extra steps aren’t going overlooked by Frink, a recently retired art professor at Minnesota State University.
“When businesses put up generic art that doesn’t really come from the community, that’s the message: You, the public being served, is anonymous and generic,” he said. “When the art is from the place, it projects a message of care and connection.”
The $10 million outpatient radiology facility includes upgraded equipment for several types of imaging, including two magnetic resonance imaging or MRI machines. Mayo has promoted this location as allowing easier access to a variety of outpatient services away from the hospital.
