When asked to discuss his ink sketches on the coffee shop walls, the artist — steaming cup of java in hand, of course — strolls over to a nearby pillar and reads from his artist’s statement.
It’s a poem.
“The medium worked with here is good old fashioned ink,” he says, in the familiar cadence of poetry, “frowned upon by true arteests, but give yourself a think. If mistakes are made in the design, and that may be the case, remember, in ink, once the line is drawn, there is no erase.”
The artist, and poet, is Rich O’Brien. He’s been coming to The Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse for years. And for the last few weeks his work has been on display on the downtown coffeeshop’s walls. Several dozen of his works, ranging from larger portraits to his unique envelope art, will remain on those walls through the end of this week.
O’Brien, a former English teacher at Mankato East High School, concedes his medium is unusual. But he prefers the instant permanence of the ink that comes out of the Bic pens he buys in bulk.
“I’ve tried oil painting,” he said. “It just takes too long.”
Working with oil, he says, mistakes can be covered up or fixed. But with ink, fixing mistakes can be a little more complicated. He likes that about ink. And so far, the medium appears to have worked out well for him.
In his Fillin’ Station exhibit, one of the primary attractions is a triptych. Beneath the three images are the words “1918, the war to end all wars.” Each panel shows an image of WWI including a fallen soldier whose body is resting on a barbed-wire fence, another with a soldier looking at a helmet perched on a rifle, and a third showing a group of soldiers huddled together after a gas attack.
In each panel’s foreground is a what appears to be the “ground.” But it’s actually a mass of tiny, ink-drawn names taken from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The artist is suggesting the phrase “the war to end all wars” is a farce, as Vietnam came decades later and saw thousands perish.
Each panel also includes a poppy, and a line from the John McCrae poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
“I suspended the figures from the ground,” he explains. “What was between WWI and Vietnam? WWII, Korea ... So, the war to end all wars? Not quite. So the irony is, did these people die and suffer in vain?”
Across the room on a different wall is a set of two sketches designed to be viewed in tandem. One is a German military general, and is perhaps the finest piece in the exhibit. The other is what O’Brien calls a “peon” German soldier. The general, O’Brien points out, is a man of privilege far away from the danger of the battlefield and giving orders to send men to their deaths. The peon, shown injured, is a poor man taking orders.
“He says ‘Charge!’, 10,000 grunt soldiers die within one day or three days,” O’Brien said.
Even that general, though, is shown with flaws. Working from photos and artifacts, O’Brien says he didn’t want to show the general as perfect.
“I didn’t want a perfect face — even the general — I wanted it imperfect, embattled,” he said. “So his nose his crooked, whether it’s from dueling or whatever. And (the peon), I wanted him to look foolish, out of place, small. So the jacket he’s got is way too big for him. Does he have a name? No. He’s just a piece of flesh, that’s all he is. What happens to him after the war is over?”
The dichotomy of one man giving orders and another following them and ending up dead or injured is a harsh reality, perhaps one best rendered in an unforgiving and high-contrast medium of black ink.
Unlike many artists, O’Brien won’t tell you he’s been doing this his whole life, because he hasn’t. He got his start doodling on envelopes. He’s an avid reader and writer of letters, and loves to send letters to his children. Included in those letters was an occasional doodle drawing. (And many of those envelopes are included in the exhibit.)
He kept on doodling until he one day sought the advice of well-known Mankato-area artist Marian Anderson. She encouraged him to keep doodling, and to doodle bigger. And then bigger. And then bigger still. Soon he was creating ink drawings as big as the ones you can see in the coffeehouse today.
Soon enough, people began to notice that Rich O’Brien was an artist.
Then, about a year and a half ago, The Fillin’ Station (where O’Brien, 86, hangs out routinely) put a call out for artwork from its customers. O’Brien submitted a piece for that exhibit, which caught the eye of Lindsey Schaefer, the coffeehouse’s art coordinator.
“It took me a few months to convince him to do his own show here,” she said. “He’s so talented. I told him, ‘We need your art on these walls!’”
