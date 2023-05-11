Eighty years ago, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first musical, “Oklahoma!” debuted on Broadway. Forty years ago, the Merely Players Community Theatre debuted with “Oklahoma!” on the Mankato West High School stage.
In those four decades, the community theater and the world have changed. “Oklahoma!” has not. This year, in bringing back the classic musical in celebration of its 40th anniversary, Merely Players wants to recognize its own longevity by returning to its roots.
“I don’t know if it’s problematic as much as it’s just got some outdated things in it,” said director Christi Smith about the show itself. As much as the popular music-writing team was considered ahead of its time in some ways, some elements of the popular musical don’t play well today.
Don’t worry. There’s still a “bright golden haze on the meadow,” but in her direction of the show, Smith is tamping down some of the elements that hit a sour note in today’s world. And she’s playing up the humor that is present but not always played for laughs.
Characters such as Ado Annie, for example, who is a “girl who can’t say no,” will be celebrated for not making apologies for who she is. Racism that surrounds the character of Ali Hakim, who is described with a pejorative term, will be softened. And the fate of Jud Fry won’t be shown in a potentially positive light.
“Coming to the show, I want (audiences) to see the ‘Oklahoma!’ that they grew up with, but maybe without reminding them of some of the things that might make them now go, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that was in there,’” she said.
From the beginning in 1982, Merely Players has been a group of community people getting together to put on a show, said outgoing Artistic Director Maggie Maes. Founder Gretchen Etzell was asked to put on a show using members of the local community, and that spirit still thrives today.
“As we close out our 40th season with ‘Oklahoma!,’ we think of all the actors, directors and techies, board members and staff who have helped make the Merely Players what it is today,” Maes said.
“We could not have gotten to this point without the hundreds of volunteers who have stepped up, and we hope to see a lot of our original Merely Players at this production of ‘Oklahoma!”
That celebration will continue Sunday, June 4, with a 6-9:30 p.m. event at Swiss & Madison in Mankato. “Merely 40 Years: A Musical Celebration” will include a dinner and silent auction with proceeds benefiting the organization. Cost, appropriately, is $40.
Throughout its history, the community theater has relied on bringing in new people, many with limited theatrical experience. One of the latest is Peter Garner, a Maryland native who moved to the area to work at Michael Foods in their egg-laying hen facility in Le Sueur.
Today, he finds himself cast in the iconic role of Curly. This follows a recent appearance in the ensemble of “Assassins” at Mankato Playhouse, which was his first-ever theatrical role.
“It turned out to be an amazing experience,” Garner said of Mankato Playhouse. “My role really gave me the chance to learn some theater basics and how to develop a character and stage presence.”
After learning about the Merely Players opportunity, and watching some performances online, he auditioned.
“Never did I think I would get to be a lead in the show, but it feels amazing to play a part in Merely Players history,” he said.
Although he admits to little theater or singing experience, his grandparents met as off-Broadway actors, so maybe it’s in his blood. He also credits singing in church and performing karaoke to Billy Joel, Hall and Oates, and The Doors, none of whom have music in “Oklahoma!”
Smith credits Garner, and the rest of the cast, for their work and said they’re ready for an audience.
“We managed to put together a group of people who are enthusiastic, positive, hardworking and they seem to like each other,” she said. And they’ve got talent they want to share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.