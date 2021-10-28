Some may think the Merely Players Community Theatre is experiencing a mid-life crisis or a post-pandemic loss of identity. After 40 years of offering season after season of family fare, this year they’ve added something a bit more, shall we say, adult?
Don’t worry — the theater is still offering its traditional three-show season of appropriate-for-everyone shows (see later in this story). But to kick things off this month, they’ve gone MAD with “The Rocky Horror Show.”
“The idea of ‘Rocky Horror’ has been kicked around during board meetings for a while, but it was also understood that it would not be something a lot of our regular patrons would want to come and see,” said Maggie Maes, Merely Players artistic director. “We came up with Merely After Dark (MAD) as a way to do the shows we would not put on our regular season.”
Another daunting fact that director Tyler Christenson faced is that this will be the first Merely Players show since “Jesus Christ Superstar” back at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The cast and crew have been masked during rehearsals, though people will not be required to be vaccinated or to wear masks to attend shows at the Kato Ballroom.
“I didn’t feel the need to push the envelope further with the first Merely After Dark production,” said Christenson in explaining his approach. “The show, on its own, has characters undressed on stage, scantily clad actors and simulated sex on stage. And it’s all expected by the audience. This does make all these actions feel more tame because it’s a part of the expectation.”
For those who don’t know the show but are eager to try something new, here is the basic plot, which is a loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres:
One fateful night, Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss — a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love — innocently set out to visit an old professor. A thunderstorm and a flat tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, an alien transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido.
Brad, Janet and Frank ‘N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment. The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust.
The Merely Players will encourage audience members to participate in the usual callouts that will be explained, along with ground rules, at the beginning of the show. While props that were a part of midnight movie showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are encouraged, only the bags of “Kato Ballroom approved” props. These will be available for purchase at the door, said Blake Grotewold, who plays Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. This is his second Mankato production of “Rocky Horror,” having been cast in the 2009 production at Minnesota State University, too.
“Frank ‘N’ Furter has been a dream role of mine since I first got involved in the show in 2009, so this has been a blast,” Grotewold said. His wife, Murphy, plays an usher. She auditioned, she said, because “I knew how much Blake enjoyed the show and the movie is so fun.”
The two are veterans of performance. Murphy said she grew up taking singing and dance lessons and fell in love with musical theater early in life. She took a break while studying to become an optometrist.
Now that she has settled into her career, however, Murphy has reconnected with her passions. Blake credits his dad, who was always active in local theaters and encouraged his son to become involved. His resume includes 12 shows in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, including one other with the Merely Players.
Although first intimidated by such unconventional audience interactions, Christenson said rehearsals have helped allay his fears and the cast has had great fun working with the callouts.
“As we moved through the rehearsal process, it really wasn’t that difficult,” he said. “Our actors just had to learn to stay in the right headspace to keep continuing on as normal.”
As board president, Murphy Grotewold said she wants people to know how rewarding community theater can be, and that there’s a spot for everyone, from acting and being a technician to set building and more.
“If you enjoy fishnets, sexual innuendos and campy music, this show’s for you!”
The rest of the season
As they have for 40 years in the Mankato community, Merely Players will offer a season of traditional, family fare.
Following “The Rocky Horror Show,” the group will launch into “Rex’s Exes,” a show originally scheduled before the pandemic. Sometimes described as “Southern fried farce,” it follows the Verdeen cousins Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmy Wynette as a planned surprise 50th birthday party becomes a family funeral instead.
Next will be the Agatha Christie suspense thriller “The Spider’s Web.” An English diplomat’s wife discovers a dead man in her lounge and it can only mean one thing. He’s been murdered! Auditions will be Jan. 3-4.
Finally, there will be the highly successful “Mathilda.” This musical received its debut on London’s West End in 2011 and premiered on Broadway in 2013. At the center of the story, penned by Roald Dahl, is the 5-year-old Mathilda, gifted with telekinesis and a love of reading. Auditions will be March 7-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.