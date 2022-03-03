The Free Press
The Merely Players Community Theatre is calling on the public to help with a temporary displacement due to major HVAC system repairs to its home at Lincoln Community Center.
This spring, Merely Players’ small staff and volunteer board will be moving 40 years’ worth of costumes, props, building materials and equipment into four storage units rented from Osprey Storage in North Mankato.
The theater is calling on community members for help sorting, packing, and hauling.
The group is also accepting monetary donations to offset an estimated $4,000 in extra costs for storage units, moving services, and waste disposal. The first workday is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19, with a final move out deadline of June 6.
“As we enter our 40th season, we are taking this hurdle in stride. It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone, but we know our community will support us as they have for the last 40 years,” said Merely Players Board President Murphy Grotewold.
Visit www.merelyplayers.com/moving for more information, or contact Merely Players General Manager Susan Olson at 507-388-5483 or Susan.Olson@merelyplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.