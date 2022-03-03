In most of Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries, a collection of strangers is brought to a secluded location where a murder takes place. Much of the play is then spent learning about the various suspects, with characters pointing fingers at each other.
That is not the case with “Spider’s Web,” the Agatha Christie mystery being presented this weekend and next by Mankato’s Merely Players Community Theatre.
The protagonist, Clarissa Hailsham-Brown, is the younger second wife of diplomat Henry Brown. They have purchased a manor to provide Henry’s daughter, Cora, with a country upbringing, said co-director Lolly Foy. In this case, characters are servants and friends who are there for an extended vacation.
“In this case it’s not a particularly complicated scenario on how they got there,” she said. “They’re just there.” And people are friendly and at ease with each other, though there are mysteries to be uncovered.
Much more complicated, in fact, has been the directing of the play. Foy, who earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in theater from Minnesota State University and is now living in Hopkins, realized early on she could only make the 90-minute trip a couple of times a week.
Zach Bolland, a frequent Merely Players actor who just completed a turn as assistant director for the latest production, “Rex’s Exes,” came to the rescue.
“In the early part of it, I would come down and block a section, and then Zach would spend the next couple of days refining that,” she said of the process of directing movement of the actors.
In some hands it could be confusing, Bolland said, “But it’s become a very fine-tuned, well-run operation.”
“We both create when we’re there together, and then he refines (my direction) when he’s on his own,” Foy said. “But I’ll come back after a couple of days and there’s stuff that I never blocked that’s brilliant!”
This comfort with each other is reflected in the show itself, they said, where having characters who know each other brings a friendly sort of banter to the script.
Bolland said this feeling of ease that permeates the play may come from how it was created. It was written in 1954 at the request of Christie’s friend and its star, Margaret Lockwood, who was tired of playing mean or sour characters. Instead, she wanted a lighter show.
“There’s a very chummy banter throughout the play between a lot of characters, even while trying to figure out the various mysteries involved,” Bolland said. “It’s such delightful banter, kind of poking at each other.”
The role of Clarissa is played by Merely Players regular Callie Sonnek, Bolland’s offstage co-star as well. As a previous Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady,” her dialect work was securely in place, Bolland said.
“She’s just such a bundle of sunshine and warmth (in her performance),” he said. “It’s very easy for the audience to be able to care about this character because of her portrayal. You want her to succeed and be safe by the end of the show.”
The show also includes two actors new to the stage. The youngest, 12-year-old Cora Olson, literally walked into her role as Pippa.
On the first night of rehearsals, the directors found themselves without an actor to play this integral role. The girl previous cast was unable to continue due to scheduling conflicts. It was a Monday night, a Merely Players Board meeting night, and young Cora was in the green room waiting for her mother, who serves on the board, to get done.
Foy immediately invited her to read, and they knew they had their Pippa.
“She’s such a delight because she has such an earnest effort to do her best for this show,” Foy said of Olson. “She is always asking questions, and she had her lines memorized before anybody else did.”
Another new face to the Merely stage is Scott Gabroisiak, who plays the role of Pippa’s godfather, Sir Rowland “Roly” Delahaye. Bolland points to a tonality and strong presence that made him perfect for a man who has had a distinguished career.
Said Bolland: “As the action of the play is progressing, (‘Roly’) is figuring it out a lot faster than even the inspector is.”
Actors have been rehearsing in masks, transitioning to face shields as they feel comfortable. The plan is for them to be unmasked for performances. All are fully vaccinated, Bolland said.
Audience members will be asked to wear masks to their seats, at which point they may be removed.
Both directors credit their cast with creating a fun show filled with beautiful performances. They say they are constantly engaged in rehearsals by characterizations that continue to grow and come together.
“But one of the things I’m going to say just to get it on the record is Zach has been amazing,” Foy said. “I predict that he will have a very long and successful time with the Merely Players. If they can keep him.”
