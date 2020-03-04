Rehearsals for the latest Merely Players production — “Jesus Christ Superstar” — have been happening for weeks.
But it wasn’t until Monday that the entire cast was able to rehearse together, all in the same room.
Why?
Some kind of bug spread through the cast forcing many to take a night or two off to nurse themselves back to health. (No, no that bug.)
Luckily, director Maggie Maes said, they’ve got a large and talented cast that was able to roll with things pretty easily.
“It is hard,” Maes confessed, “but it’s like moving pieces around. You move from one piece and then you concentrate on something else.”
Having so many talented actors on hand, she said, helped them weather days when key cast members were absent.
“When someone was out sick, someone else could jump in and move for them and sing the song so others could react.”
If you’re saying to yourself, “Hey … haven’t I heard the words ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ a lot recently?” you’re probably not alone. And you’re not wrong. Folks gathered at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter several years in a row for an informally formal sing-along of the musical’s songs. Mankato Playhouse did the show several months ago. And nationally, the musical got a lot of attention when they performed a live version featuring John Legend as Jesus.
Legend’s efforts, actually, probably had an impact on the timing of the Merely Players show. Because it went over so well, they took the show on the road, which limited others' efforts to stage productions. (Getting the “rights” to perform a popular musical is a complicated subject that we won’t get into here; suffice it to say it’s not always a given that a community or college theater group will get permission to perform a musical if that same musical is being done professionally less than two hours away at about the same time.)
“Jesus Chris Superstar” tells the story, from multiple perspectives, of the last two weeks of Jesus’ life. It examines the complex relationships between Jesus and Judas, and between Jesus and Simon. It was hailed by critics after its 1970 release, and remains beloved by fans, especially its music. Its appeal crosses religious lines.
While they may be rehearsing this week at their Lincoln Community Center home base, this show will actually be staged at the Kato Ballroom. (Merely Players has for several years taken one musical per year and staged it at the Kato, dinner theater style.) One twist the Kato allows them to pull off is having an additional stage for a few key scenes.
Carissa Christenson, whom you may have seen in her Fringe Fest show “Chisago,” plays the role of Mary Magdalene. And she’s been listening to this music for years.
“I grew up on this show. My parents are both big musical theater nerds," she said. "We have family spread out all over the country and whenever we go and see them, this is one of three soundtracks that we listen to. I know this show in and out pretty well, and it was always kind of my dream to play Mary or to just be in the show in general.”
She loves the character of Mary partly because, she says, Mary is misunderstood.
“She’s always kind of cast aside as some harlot," she says. "She hangs out with Jesus but she’s kind of not worth much and this story gives her more depth. You get to see her grow. She has a lot of similar struggles that everyone goes through. She falls in love with Jesus — how many of us have not been in love with someone that they couldn’t have? You get to see this deeper side of a character that is usually really flat.”
Minnesota State University theater program alum Travis Shafer portrays Jesus, and it’s not his first time appearing in JCS. He was a member of the Mankato Playhouse cast that did it a few months ago.
“It was a blast,” he said. “So I came and auditioned again hoping to get a bigger role this time.”
He says he likes the traditional direction — with a few twists — that Maes has taken for the show. And he’s proud of the cast and the art they’ve created.
“It’s all the hard work, all the dedication that everyone is putting into this show to make it be amazing," he said. "Regardless if you’re religious or not, you can just go there and have a good time. You don’t even have to know the story. You can just come, have a meal, watch the show and just, for a few hours, get out of whatever you’re into with your own lives.”
