Since 1980, the Minnesota Institute of Art in Minneapolis has put on its “Foot in the Door” exhibit every 10 years featuring thousands of Minnesota artists. Despite the pandemic, MIA has continued to display the art of everyone who submits their work, only virtually. The 2020 show has more than 2,000 submissions available to view online at artsmia.org and also features three local artists — Ann E. Judkins, Luke Splinter and Pocket Toscani.
Toscani from Mankato and northeast Minneapolis, has been submitting to the exhibit since it first began. Then 10 years ago, her daughter (now attending Minnesota State University where Toscani also teaches) submitted art together to the exhibit. Toscani remembers waiting in line with her daughter where all the submitters had to put their art into a box to assure it met the size requirement — 12 inches in height, width and depth.
“I thought, ‘What a cool tradition,’” Toscani said. “It is kind of a mark maker where I was 10 years ago.”
The exhibit, Toscani said, is representative of the state of Minnesota. The exhibit allows anyone of any age, level of expertise and medium in the doors at MIA.
“It’s democratic,” Toscani said. “It’s average people — what are average people doing? It’s like a time capsule of people just doing things that they love.”
Much like a time capsule, the art submitted is a slice of where everyone is at in that specific time. This year the sculptor submitted a ceramic piece titled “Flopsis,” which means a loose structure.
“I just started pursuing ceramics and it’s humbling,” Toscani said. Working with ceramics, after working on sculptures for decades, proved to be a new challenge. “I was trying to surprise myself and create it more like a painting.”
Come 10 years, Toscani plans on submitting again and encourages anyone and everyone to participate. This year’s show demonstrated the collectiveness of the community.
“I feel like we’re all in it together, and it’s a competition,” Toscani said. “The beauty of it is the variety and aggregate. … It’s amazing that we’re all so individual and it shows — the art always shows humanity, that human touch and that we’re all in it together.”
“It’s a pun of those two names which drives my family nuts,” Judkins laughed.
Judkins had been captivated and drawing rocks from Lake Superior since 1987. When her family would go up to Lake Superior, she’d be astounded by the subtle beauty of the rocks and their smoothness worn down by the action of the water from the lake. “I think it’s the simplicity and the shape and form of them.”
Judkins remembers the last exhibit in 2010, a lively event with many pieces of art from across the state up on MIA’s walls.
“It was exciting and it’s always nice to get in — they let anyone in — but to actually go through the motions and to get it submitted was exciting.”
Though this year’s exhibit is virtual, Judkins encourages everyone to pop online to check out the artwork, especially in a time where people need “all the entertainment they can get right now.”
Plus, the exhibit opens the doors for artists and gets the names out to a massive population. And the exhibit comes at a time where some sense of normalcy is important. “Just to have your piece at Minnesota Institute of Art, it’s thrilling, and you feel special in a certain way.”
Judkins’ inspiration in nature hadn’t been limited to rocks of Lake Superior during the pandemic. During this time, Judkins had felt like she couldn’t concentrate on her work so she began to take daily walks and hikes around the area.
“That was very soothing for me,” she said. During her daily walks, she began to start making stick structures big enough to go into them. “It’s something I had never done before.”
Every structure she made — 15 of them — had been documented and she plans on creating pieces of work in different mediums to re-create them.
“(The pandemic) drove me out into nature and made me think a little differently.”
Luke Splinter of Mankato and lead fabricator at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, submitted “Lightning Downed Oak.” He had found the piece of oak, downed by lighting, at his sister’s farm property. Much of Splinter’s work uses contrast of spaces and objects and how those objects work together. The size of the wood had pushed Splinter to think about how he could bring out the contrast in that particular piece he had found. The inspiration came from the piece of wood itself, Splinter said, and used a Japanese technique to bring out its characteristics.
“There’s a Japanese technique in how they used to make siding, which is, you burn the wood and then scrape away or brush away the really charred pieces,” Splinter said. Then he machine worked parts of the flat surfaces of the oak. “It’s a contrast of worked or machined, versus organic and natural, and light and dark.”
Splinter heard of the exhibit from one of his Facebook friends a year ago and kept it bookmarked to submit his work.
“It’s a good opportunity and it’s a really good line on your artist resume,” Splinter said.
And he liked the range of work that is available in the exhibit — from those with formal training or a degree to those just starting out. Splinter plans on submitting again in a decade for MIA Foot in the Door Six.
“It’s a great representation of artists from around the state, and it’s a great way to find out about artists in your area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.