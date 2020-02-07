All I wanted to do Saturday night was to have a nice dinner with my better half.
For the most part, we did. I sipped on some pinot grigio paired with a plate of garlicky pasta while he chowed down on a great cut of steak.
My tummy was full of wonderful carbs. Service was great. I didn’t have to pay for the food.
The experience would have been much better if it weren’t for the table next to us.
Their conversations were laden with F-bombs, loud and unending stories and some weird machismo-vibes.
And hey, who am I to judge? It seemed like they were having a good time in the company of good friends. Yeah, maybe it was a small inconvenience for me, but genuinely, whatever. I’ll mind my own business.
It wasn’t until there was one comment about one of their drinks. Looked like a vodka drink.
“What is this?” He yelled. “Must have been a millennial bartender … they don’t know how to make a drink!”
OK, boomer. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)
It’s crazy though — in just the couple of decades that I have been alive, I can’t believe all that my generation has “ruined,” or the subjects on which we aren’t knowledgeable enough (including making a drink.)
I couldn’t exactly remember at the time of writing this what we have destroyed so, as a millennial, I had to Google it.
One of the top suggested Google searches? “What have millennials killed now?”
According a Brandwatch article that I have found, millennials have killed these industries: pet food, diamonds, restaurants, napkin. And my favorite? Mayo. That one genuinely made me LOL.
The only reason that these industries seem to be “ruined” by my generation is only because most of these industries have led a virtually unethical practice.
Pet food? Some brands were essentially selling the pet nutrition equivalent to Ramen noodles.
Restaurants? Dude … you can’t pay me to go to an Applebee’s. I’m not going to drop two hours worth of work on microwaved food and watered down cocktails.
Diamonds? Do I even really have to elaborate on that one?
The most amazing part of this whole situation is the apparently wide open slot of time that we have to be killing all of these industries.
In between working multiple minimum wage jobs to repay student loans (which millennials are mostly drowning in), Googling homemade remedies for an illness because they don’t have insurance, struggling to pay rent for a crappy apartment and worrying about global warming and not being able to ever buy a house because of the soaring prices of real estate, an impending economic fall and fear for the future of the nation … well… you know, we had time to go ahead and ruin all of these industries, too.
We’re kicking butt and taking names, all while dealing with our undiagnosed anxiety and eating avocado toast.
