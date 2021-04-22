Amanda Vallone, the founder of Minneapolis’s ARTrageous Adventures, headed to Mankato in late February to check up on her son who recently relocated to the area.
But first, it was a trip to the Fillin’ Station for a quick caffeine run. And that’s when she noticed the “For Rent” sign on the window next to the coffee shop. Curious, she called, inquiring about the space that used to be an aquarium store.
After a quick chat with Jeff Palmer, owner of the previous aquarium shop and the Fillin’ Station, she knew this was the place to open up a second location of the art studio and gallery.
“Never in a million years, and during a pandemic, did I think of expanding to a second location,” Vallone said.
But the opportunity, and taking a tour around this area, lent itself to the decision to open a second location — in the heart of downtown Mankato. ARTrageous Adventures’ Mankato debut opening takes place 1-5 p.m. May 1 with COVID protocols in place. The day will be filled with various May Day projects and also will introduce Minneapolis artist Chelsea Pray for the studio’s first exhibit.
Vallone first opened the Minneapolis location 12 years ago, and the string of events that led to opening it was almost as serendipitous as the Mankato location. She’d been teaching art classes such as at workshops and parties around the Twin Cities area. Vallone’s daughter was in the same class as author Louise Erdrich, who wrote “Love Medicine,” “The Round House” and “The Birchbark House.” Erdrich also owns Birchbark Books & Native Arts in Minneapolis. Erdrich pitched the idea to Vallone of renting the space right around the corner from the bookstore. Vallone opened the location in January 2009.
The Minneapolis location hosted summer camps, classes and workshops for preschool ages up to adults.
The studio also offers birthday parties.
Though family events also will be held at the Mankato location, such as their opening day event, Vallone’s main focus is more on connecting with artists and Mankato’s art community.
“The Mankato studio is going to be more of a gallery of rotating artists,” Vallone said. “The plan is going to be to showcase Minneapolis and Mankato artists.”
Vallone especially wants to showcase students from local schools and universities to empower young artists.
There’ll also be merchandise available for purchase, much like the Minneapolis location, to help support artists in the area. For example, the Minneapolis location partnered with DeLaSalle High School’s Kobi Gregory to sell her candles to support herself through college.
“We’re trying to commission these younger artists to create a line of merchandise to sell (at ARTrageous) and empower them as well.”
A workshop that Vallone hopes to bring to students is one centering on education on the business in art aka, making a living off of art.
“There are so many different opportunities now for people,” she said. “If kids have that passion, I want to let them know to pursue it.”
The Minneapolis team has been hard at work since the beginning of April to renovate the downtown Mankato location.
A wall will remain dedicated to the rotating gallery the studio plans to host and on the other side, the studio will have two mounted foldable workstations for artists to work on. The studio presents a free little art library.
The library includes an art swap (take a piece of art, replace it with another) and an art supply exchange.
“We want it to be a place where people can unleash their creative spirit.”
