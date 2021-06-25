It’s a rare occasion for Minneapolis-based indie-pop musician, Jeremy Messersmith, to explore a town he’s performed in.
But in 2019, he took a stroll around Old Town Mankato, stopping by some staples such as the Coffee Hag. It was the Wine Cafe, however, that he recalls stepping in, seeing a bunch of men — the River Blenders — drinking beer and singing together.
And he thought, “What is going on? This is amazing, this is incredible!
“I very much hope I stumble across them again,” he said.
Come next weekend, Messersmith might just have that chance. The singer-songwriter is slated to perform at the Wine Cafe on July 2.
Messersmith has been featured by the New York Times, NPR, Spin, Rolling Stone and many other publications. He’s been dubbed as a “pop genius” by NPR and in 2014, featured in Time Magazine as one of the 14 artists to watch that year. And no big deal, but he’s also opened by presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
The musician’s first album, “The Alcatraz Kid,” was released in 2006 — it received accolades from City Pages calling him the “premier under-30 songwriter in the Twin Cities.”
During the pandemic, much like everyone else, he stayed in and isolated. Though he didn’t stress about being super creative, he credits some artists who have created great work during the pandemic.
“I’m trying not to do that,” he said, mentioning that he was working on music for himself.
The permission to writing songs, without worrying about whether or not something is good has been nice, he said.
And during the pandemic, he even took up writing haikus.
“I found that was a really fun exercise, to be present in the moment,” he said.
The singer-songwriter also released a new project “Mixtape for the Milky Way,” in late September 2020 produced by John Mark Nelson. A collection of a more autobiographical set of songs.
“It was just a bunch of songs accumulated over the years that I wasn’t sure what to do with them,” he said. “They’re all intently personal.”
He said the songs were written more for himself, things that he felt he needed to write and to process.
“There’s really no humor in it and I tried to write them straightly as I could and even as I could from a narrative standpoint,” he said. “It seemed like a good pandemic project, and kind of slowly released it and see if anyone liked it.”
Though those songs won’t be performed in front of any audience any time soon, Mankatoans can expect new material he’s worked on.
Messersmith also did a few live stream concerts during the pandemic.
“Performing to a void, it takes its own little practice,” he said. “You do get some kind of feedback from the audience, but it’s not a rich sensory experience.”
For a lively performer such as Messersmith, who often jokes or banters with the audience, it was hard to determine whether or not it’s been received well.
“You kind of have to hope for the best,” he laughed.
But now, as restrictions ease, live shows are back on the table. For Messersmith, his shows usually sell out in venues such as First Avenue. Though, smaller and intimate venues — such as backyard concerts or supper club tours — aren’t uncommon for Messersmith.
“I really like playing small, intimate shows, and it’s a great way to try out new songs and new material.”
And in Mankato, the Wine Cafe is one of the many great smaller venues to do just that. It’s the closeness the musician feels with the audience that he particularly enjoys. Faces can be made out and talking to the audience is feasible.
“It’s the best kind of feedback,” he said. The experience is richer, he said, and through collaboration with the audience, it feels like they’re building something together as opposed to being on a bigger stage and big band “melting people’s faces off” with a lively, bigger performance.
“Which is really fun too,” Messersmith said. “I miss melting people’s faces off.”
