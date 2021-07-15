Award-winning Minnesota author and forensic psychologist Frank Weber will be at the Mankato Brewery Friday to answer questions, provide a polygraph demonstration and sign his new book, “Burning Bridges,” a true-crime story based on the murder of a St. Cloud man and his estranged daughter’s hiring of an investor to find him.
It’s his fifth book documenting true-crime cases, fueled by 26 years of professional experience interviewing suspects in the state’s jails and prisons to establish motive and competency to stand trial.
Weber also works with newly released convicts on successfully transitioning to life after prison as clinical director of CORE Professional Services, which has offices in Mankato as well St. Cloud and Brainerd.
“Burning Bridges” is based on a case that occurred about 15 years ago, although the book itself is set in 2020 with the backdrop of the civil unrest that rocked Minneapolis last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the names of the characters have been changed for anonymity, the story itself is based on real investigative police reports and interviews.
Weber’s authentic and meticulous attention to details has gained him a following not just of true-crime fans, but professionals in law enforcement and the judicial system. A St. Cloud-based investigator and fan of Weber’s first three books approached him with a box of files and a story he thought Weber would find interesting.
Those files tell the story of a young women named Harper Rowe, who approaches investigator Jon Frederick, a recurring name in Weber’s previous books, to track down her biological father after her mother dies. Hoping for a connection, the woman learns that her father, Billy Blaze, is a dangerous psychopath with a long rap sheet of violent offenses in the St. Cloud area for two decades before he suddenly disappears.
“Jon Frederick is an investigator I use in all of my books,” Weber said. “So, he helps her find this person. First, he comes across a criminal record. You find out he’s just a terrible person with all these bizarre crimes.”
Weber said that everywhere Blaze went, he was just obnoxious, assaulting people without provocation, domestic abuse and numerous weapons thefts.
“It’s an interesting murder case because with most investigations you start with trying to develop a suspect list. This is a case where you have 40 people who wanted to kill him. So, it’s just a matter of figuring out who did.”
Weber has plenty of firsthand professional experience with people like Billy Blaze. Along with counseling and providing psychological services, the author and forensic psychologist trained with Canadian psychologist Robert Hare in Toronto, learning about the traits a person has that can indicate psychopathology through interviewing a suspect or convicted criminal.
To determine if someone is a psychopath, Hare records a series of interviews with a subject. Afterward, he reads through the transcripts and circles the number of contradictions or the number of times a person lies about their past. The person may say in one interview that they dropped out of school in eighth grade, but in another they claim they graduated from high school with honors.
The lies and contradictions are a common indicator that someone could be a psychopath.
“They lie so frequently that they can’t keep track of all of them,” Weber said.
He specializes in doing assessments to determine if a suspect is competent to stand trial. He also interviews people in Minnesota’s prisons and jails to determine their motives for committing a violent crime.
“It’s weird to say, but I enjoy that work. Part of it is the mystery — I always like to know why people do what they do.”
When he interviews prisoners and inmates, Weber doesn’t allow the person to talk about the crime itself; instead he asks them about their childhood, relationships, school and work leading up to the crime.
“What’s interesting about it is when you finally get to the offense, it makes sense. It doesn’t justify what they do, but you understand how things in their past led to the type of offense they committed.”
One of the weirdest interviews Weber conducted was at the state prison in St. Cloud. He had been their numerous times to interview inmates — usually without handcuffs. But this interview was different.
The prison guards brought Weber down to a concrete room with two plastic chairs and a metal plate bolted to the floor and connected to a chain. The inmate come into the room in shackles, and the guards chained him to the metal plate using five padlocks.
Weber asked the guards about the heightened security, who informed him the inmate had just killed a gang member in the prison the day before.
“I said, ‘I guess I’m comfortable interviewing him like this,’ so we spent the afternoon talking.”
The dark nature of Weber’s work isn’t exactly the kind of thing he likes to bring up around the dinner table at the end of a workday with his family. The need to vent about work is how he came to write his first book, published in 2017, about a murder mystery set in Weber’s hometown of Pierz, about 30 miles south of Brainerd.
A publisher encouraged him with the confidence the book would sell, prompting him to work on a sequel. His books have won awards and received positive reviews from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Pioneer Press for their vivid storytelling and accurate portrayal of real-crime investigations.
“The unique part of Frank is his ability to write from inside the mind of a predator,” said Weber’s Brainerd-based publicist, Krista Soukup.
“Because he works so closely in the field as a professional and has interviewed, counseled, and worked with predators, agencies, police departments and the court system, he knows this topic and this world so in depth, and he brings it into all of his books,” she said. “I think that’s the fascinating part for many people, and even police officers read his books, and it’s fascinating to be in that world and just the authenticity of the characters.”
Weber’s expertise attracted the attention from the producers of the television show “Murdered by Morning,” on the Oxygen Channel, with him narrating an episode that focused on the case of a Maplewood woman who went missing after a night at a local bar several years ago.
He was also recently approached by producers of the true-crime series “Snapped,” which debuted on the Oxygen Channel in 2004 and is in its 29th season. They will be interviewing Weber for an episode based on his new book in the coming months.
Friday’s event at Mankato Brewery is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.