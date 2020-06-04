I sort of dreaded writing this column today. Because, the truth is, I honestly don’t know what to say. My brain is mush. I’m thoroughly confused.
One minute I’m lamenting how terrible everything is. The next I’m feeling guilty knowing I’ll never, ever truly know how terrible it REALLY is.
The only thing I know for sure is this: People are angrier now than at any other time in my life. And yes, there are some who are more angry about the looting than they are about the murder of George Floyd. But those voices seem tiny compared to the volcano of emotion erupting all across the world.
Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta. London. Paris.
Even little Mankato. Anger.
So being that I can’t come up with any wisdom on this, I’m handing the space over to some friends today. I’ve been reading a lot of social media posts about this stuff lately. Here’s a collection of some of the ones that have stuck with me.
Chelsea Morning
My brain hurts. My eyes hurt. My heart hurts. And my hurt does not matter. It should not matter.
In the land of “Minnesota nice,” my feed is full of people outraged by rioting, far more so than were outraged by murder. “Minnesota nice” actually means “Minnesota complacency” and “Minnesota privilege.” The concern is how this angelic land now looks to the rest of the country. The country knows our secrets now. We are broken, corrupt and racist, just like them.
It’s not pretty. It’s not a line of quiet candles walking up the street. It’s not holding hands and it’s not singing spirituals. It’s not the way white people want to imagine a movement. White people want to quote MLK and be put on a pedestal without doing any of the work. It’s what white people are used to.
News flash white people: WE DON’T GET TO DECIDE HOW THE TRAUMA WE CAUSED now expresses itself. It’s way too late for that. Rioting is a desperate cry of hundreds of years of oppression. Rioting is clinging to a temporary sense of power and control, when you have had no power and control ever. Rioting is the loss of faith in a system that was never set up to be fair. Rioting is wanting to burn that system down.
Enough with the “two wrongs don’t make a right.” This is not two wrongs. This is countless murders, one cry.
Enough with the “not all cops” because until there are no bad cops, there are no good cops. Until there are no racists, all white people are racist. We built a system that we benefit from.
That system needs to burn.
Lisa Kaye
As we come out of curfew ...
Some of us KNEW this civil unrest was coming. It was just a matter of WHEN. Not George Floyd in particular — but SOME incident that would spark this.
THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME OR MY FEELINGS. Keep repeating that alongside me. This is about racial justice. Is it the new pastime for you in the boredom of that pandemic? Although it might be shocking to you what is happening — WHAT WILL YOU DO IN three or six months … a year? This work that so many of us are wanting to be involved with is a good fight. It is not violent or destructive. But know that it is another level of TIRING for some folks. I’m really TIRED.
I’ve been working in this region in racial justice rather quietly for the last few years. If you really KNOW me as a person, you know that I do this work. If you are an acquaintance/listener or a social media follower, you may not. I am a POC. That means Person of Color. I married a white man. We have four children who all look differently. I have been asked “are they all Kevin’s?” multiple times.
“What KIND of Asian are you?” That’s a good one. Two of my four children are treated differently in this community. We have a 10-year-old daughter who is just fine being out of school because she doesn’t have to see the boy that calls her “Chinese eyes” or asks her if she is eating rice for lunch, anymore.
Nobody has called my youngest son Redfoot or Running Bull because of his dark skin and long hair-in quite some time. They are adept at dealing with it — because that is how we have raised them. Do I call the parents and tell them their kid is doing that? No. Fix your own mini-racist kid. Mine will know how to proceed to NOT be a part of the problem.
They are likely to face this kind of shit the rest of their lives in some capacity. I did. Our two older children present white and are coming out of a childhood unscathed by random comments. Super fair, huh? And we are the “model minority.” (Google it if you don’t know what that means.) What do those kids say to the Black and Brown kids? Where do they learn it?
To my Black and Brown friends: I SEE your color. I RESPECT it and our differences. I will not look to you to TEACH me. White friends: The goal isn’t “I don’t see color. We are all the same.” We are NOT all the same.
Cameron Kennedy
People out here like "Now it's time to effect real change and vote" or "Peaceful protest! Rioting achieves nothing" or worse "Now is the time to work with the police and city to heal and rebuild".
Y'all really, really good at denying the reality of the situation. None of that works. It didn't work for generations. Rioting did. You can say what you will about it but nothing else has even come close to this level of change that's already happening.
Like The Civil Rights Act bill was dead until the MLK assassination riots that spread the width of the country (like right now). Not only was the bill brought back to life but it was fast tracked for approval because the government was scared. That's what got results then and it's getting results now.
Please don't kneecap a wildly successful movement with pacifism. That is literally why every cop in the country is calling for protests to be peaceful. So they can contain them and forget about them like they always do. More than 50% of Americans think burning the third precinct was justified. No one actually cares about moral high ground, least of all the state and their lackeys.
I'm not saying riot all the time every time but stop sh***ing on what has been the greatest tool in the shed so far for fighting the state. Pacifism and liberalism had the chance to get the goods and failed miserably.
Amy Magnus
One candidate: “We need to make sure justice is real for the Floyd family, that the protections and the rule of law are real for every American, that officers in the Floyd case must be held accountable, including with the FBI investigation and independent Department of Justice civil rights investigation."
"If we're not committed as a nation, with every ounce of purpose in our beings — not just to binding up this wound in hope that somehow the scab once again will cover things over — but to treat the underlying injury, we're never going to eventually heal," Biden said.
The other: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"
WHO ARE YOU VOTING FOR? AND WHAT SORT OF PERSON DOES IT SAY YOU ARE?????
Kirstin Cronn-Mills
Here's a frame I use when I talk about racism with my students — as white people, we can be "both/and," rather than "either/or." Racism isn't as simple as "I'm a racist or I'm not." For me, it's "I'm anti-racist as a person, AND I'm still a racist because I benefit from the systemic racism that makes my life easier."
The idea of "you're still racist" tends to shut people down, because they've worked hard to be better than a common racist. But the truth is, I benefit from structures that are designed to harm black, indigenous, Latinx, Asian American, and other individuals of color. So I'm still a racist.
I offer this frame because I know a lot of folks, especially in Minnesota, are thinking about George Floyd, and what they can do and/or what their part is in changing the system. Claiming the "both/and" could be a good start.
Samantha Faye Scholl
Your intentions are good, but posting a black square isn't enough on its own. You cannot be silent, post one picture, and do nothing else. That is performative wokeness.
Get out and protest (if you are able). Donate (if you are able). If nothing else, spread the words of actual black people and links to donations, buy products from a black-owned small business. Most importantly of all, don't take only one day to give a sh**. Actually give a sh**. Be angry. Be loud (but make sure you listen to what black people are saying; there is a difference between white noise and actual allyship). Put your money where your mouth is, literally and figuratively.
Don't stop thinking about race relations when social media starts forgetting about George Floyd like it's forgotten about Philando Castile, Breona Taylor, Botham Jean, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Alton Sterling, Eric Garner, Mike Brown, Amadou Diallo, Oscar Grant, Jon Ferrell, Alan Blueford, Chavis Carter, Sean Bell, Tim Stansbury, Ezell Ford, Ramarley Graham, Dane Scott, Phillip Pannell, Patrick Dorismond, Wendell Allen, Victor Steen, Kendrec McDade, Kimane Gray, Armand Bennett, Derrick Williams, Ousmane Zango, John Crawford, Jonny Gamage, Gus Rugley, Terence Crutcher, and so many more. Go back and read those names again if you skipped any.
Rich Larson
There is no excuse for wonton looting and simply taking advantage of a terrible situation. None. With that said, I have to say that I’m hardly surprised. When the system is so stacked against you, when you grow up feeling less important than others, when opportunity is so much harder to find, and when the people who are there to protect and serve fail to do either, something like this feels inevitable.
I know a lot of cops, and I consider a couple of them to be very dear friends. I do not pretend to know what it’s like to be a police officer any more than I know what it’s like to be African American. But I am an American citizen who pays attention, and it’s been very clear for a very long time that the system is broken. The solutions are so long in coming that it will take generations to fix things, but we have to try and we have to start now. Arresting and charging those Minneapolis police officers would be a small step in the right direction.
In conclusion …
These folks said it better than I could. And I won’t pollute their wisdom by trying to elaborate on it or Robbsplain it.
I’ll just add this: Last week I wrote about a scene from the film “Do the Right Thing,” which seemed prescient at the time, and still does. So this week I’ll leave you with another scene from a film.
As I worry about whether change will ever come or if whatever comes of this will be reduced to a report that gets lost on a shelf somewhere in some state office building, I’m reminded of that scene at the end of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
After a two-hour epic adventure to find the lost Ark of the Covenant (which, according to scripture, holds the tablets of the Ten Commandments, among other things), Indiana Jones — having successfully unearthed the ark, wrested it from Nazis and delivered it to the U.S. government — is settling up.
But he’s anxious about what the government’s plan is for researching the ark and learning about what good it can possibly bring to mankind.
“Where is the ark?” says Marcus Brody, Jone’s ally.
“I thought we’d settled that,” a government guy says. “The ark is somewhere very safe.”
“From whom?” Jones says.
“The ark is a source of unspeakable power and it has to be researched,” says Brody.
“And it will be, I assure you, Dr. Brody, Dr. Jones,” the guys says. “We have top men working on it right now.”
Jones leans in, skeptically, and says, “Who?”
The government guy, smoking pipe clenched in this teeth, pauses a few seconds and says, slowly, “Top … men.”
