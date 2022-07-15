On a hot summer day in August 2021, three friends who shared a passion for music — Eli Hoehn, Michelle Roche and Eric Zimmerman — sat around at the River Rock coffee shop in St. Peter. There, an idea about hosting a weeklong educational music festival was, literally, brought to the table.
Almost a year later, the idea is about to be brought to life. With the help of a grant and support from musicians statewide, the inaugural run of the Minnesota Original Music Festival starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday, July 24, in St. Peter.
“We’re just trying to find ways to help musicians in Minnesota that are songwriters and composers,” said Hoehn, the festival’s organizer. “As a musician myself, I get it. There’s a lot of aspects of the music business that a person who maybe writes songs and plays an instrument doesn’t actually know. So we created an event that provided performance opportunities, educational opportunities, and ways to be able to meet other musicians that perform across the state.”
To make that happen, the free event will consist of three main elements: a 60-hour band challenge, workshops and performances.
The event kicks off with the band challenge. At 5 p.m. Tuesday at Patrick’s on Third, musicians can sign up to participate by listing their name and the instrument they wish to play.
They will then be randomly drafted into bands with other musicians. Their newly formed band will be tasked with generating a set of two to three songs from phrases and keywords they’re given at the beginning.
After 60 hours have passed, the bands will compete against one another by performing their original work in front of a panel of judges. The winners get to open the festival on Saturday and showcase their music on the main stage along with winning other assorted prizes.
The workshops take place Wednesday through Friday at St. Peter High School.
“The workshops deal with some kind of aspect of music or the music industry,” Hoehn said. “You don’t have to be a musician to go there. They’re all free and open to the public.”
From learning about the art of songwriting, to understanding the ins and outs of the music industry, participants will gain valuable information about the craft and the field from those well-versed in it. A complete list of available workshops can be found on their website: mnomf.org/workshops-2/.
One workshop in particular will be taught by Larry McDonough, a longtime jazz musician and music educator from St. Paul. His workshop, “Navigating the Music Business: Making Some Money Without Selling Your Soul,” will focus on finding gigs, doing promotional video and audio, and royalties.
McDonough’s interest in hosting the workshop and participating in the event comes from his fond memories of St. Peter and Mankato. His band, The Larry McDonough quartet, at one point heavily consisted of members from the area, so they often played gigs at places like The Wine Cafe and other venues.
“I’ve been really connected to the community for a long time, even though I live in St. Paul,” he said. “So when I heard about the festival, I reached out and it seemed like a good fit. I also used to be a high school band director, so I like teaching about both playing music and navigating a business that can be pretty mysterious.”
His band also will make an appearance on stage during the performances happening July 23-24 at Minnesota Square Park.
The weekend main stage lineup consists of both well-known and up-and-coming Minnesota musicians playing original music from all different genres. A full list of participating musicians can be found on their website (https://mnomf.org/mainstage/).
“We have a really diverse and very strong music community in the state,” Hoehn said. “We’re trying to help these people and give them some recognition.”
