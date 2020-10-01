With just a little reinvention, innovation and determination, traditions such as the Minnesota Shorts Play Festival can still continue during the pandemic.
Since 2009, the MN Shorts Festival each fall hit the stage with original plays at Mankato West High School or Lincoln Community Center. This year, to keep the actors, directors and patrons safe, plays were instead recorded in the KTV studio at Bethany Lutheran College.
Greg Abbott, founder of MN Shorts, came up with the idea to continue the show — safety first, of course. Merely Players’ creative director, Maggie Maes, was excited when Abbott had circumvented the potential cancellation or postponement of the annual short play festival. Merely chose the Shorts’ directors. And this year for the sake of extreme caution, the plays feature two actors — close friends, family, couples or those otherwise in the same social bubble to prevent spread of COVID-19.
“It was wonderful to be able to perform the shorts and not give up and say, ‘Because of COVID, we can’t do it,’” Maes said. “Greg found a way to do it, and the show is all wonderful.”
The festival was initially created by playwright Abbott when he was searching for a nearby short play venue to submit his work. The closest location was Northfield; and after his work was performed there, he decided to bring a similar festival to Mankato. Along with bringing entertainment here, Maes said, the festival is also loaded with opportunities for aspiring directors, actors and playwrights.
“There are a lot of people that want to direct, but it’s a little hard giving them a full-length play and say ‘Here, have at it,’” Maes said.
With the Shorts Festival, they are given a 10-minute play in which they also receive help and tips on how to direct so that their vision can come to fruition. Others want to give acting a try but perhaps don’t have enough time for a full production’s schedule or they’ve never acted before. And, of course, the festival provides writers in the area a chance to have their play performed on stage.
“It’s another outlet for creativity,” Maes said.
For the recorded 2020 installment of MN Shorts, Tyler Christenson takes on directing the four one-minute plays, “On a Train” by Mark Harvey Levine, “It’s Special” by Claudia Haas, “The Birthday Wish” by James Leinen, and “Clue” by JJ McConnell.
The festival is absolutely different, Christenson said. Without an audience, it’s challenging to gauge the tensity or humor of what’s being performed. Even though the experience isn’t the same, he’s happy that the show went on. Along with directing, he also performs in “The Deal” by Mike McGeever.
“It’s rewarding to get the opportunity to direct and to act in Shorts,” he said. And the Shorts Festival is kind of like a remembrance of what the world, and the community, had.
“It’s not going to be the same connection with the actors on stage and being with the audience,” Christenson said. “We’re still wanting to bring these scripts and some of the talent as much as we can and in the times that we’re in.” Having the Shorts Festival through this platform, he said, gives everyone the opportunity to showcase their talent. It’s rewarding, too, bringing the scripts to life.
“We have received a response from one writer that he was so thankful and loved the performance,” he said. “He loved the comedic timing and he really enjoyed it.”
Zach Bolland, who directed and acted in “Stranger Danger” by William Sikorski, always liked the creative uncertainty that comes with the festival.
“You never know exactly what you’re going to get,” he said. Directors, he said, don’t necessarily pick the scripts but are assigned to them. Someone who might not have directed a drama but given a comedy script gives them a chance to expand their knowledge. “You have to kind of flex your muscles and adapt.”
And, of course, in the absence of a live audience, it can be a challenge to gauge the performance. “Particularly with comedies that can give you a sense of how you’re doing based on laughter in the studio.” But the studio experience, he said, gave creatives an outlet.
“It was a very good way to do something creative in a way that is still safe for everybody involved.”
But without the brainchild of Abbott and collaboration between Merely Players and especially Bethany Lutheran College, the Shorts Festival couldn’t have gone on with the show.
Staff at KTV, Mankato and North Mankato’s public access TV stations, helped filmed and edit the nearly hourlong festival. The studio was cleared for the two-person acts. KTV also has helped other events bring local content to the community amid the pandemic.
“People are still doing things, people are still out and about and we showcase it,” said Greg Vandermause, KTV general manager. “Any local content is a good thing for the community because it brings the community together in some ways.”
Most importantly, KTV wants to make the public access channel more accessible. Currently, those without cable, can check out any programming (including the MN Shorts Festival) at accessktv.org/watch. Down the line, KTV also will be available on Apple TV and Roku, Vandermause said.
The Minnesota Shorts Play Festival is scheduled on KTV at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. Mondays (tune in on channel 181 on Charter or channel 7 on Consolidated). If you miss it this weekend, it’ll run at 10 a.m. every Saturday and 5 p.m. Monday for the rest of the calendar year free of charge.
However, in lieu of tickets, the festival will take donations at merelyplayers.com/donate to benefit Merely Players Community Theatre.
“The arts are hurting right now,” Maes said. Merely Players has been around for so long, and Maes hopes it’ll continue for years to come. The creative director remembers when she first came to the theater when her son, then age 8 and now 31, played Piglet in a production of “Winnie the Pooh” and her daughter, then 6, played Little Pretty Skunk No. 2. Maes began with running a spotlight to running costumes, doing props and eventually becoming artistic director. And over the years, she’s seen people rely on the theater for a sense of comfort and a safe place to be oneself. And ultimately, it’s a big family, Maes said. It’s a place, too, where everyone involved can escape for just a moment.
“One of my favorite things is at the back of the theater … You’ve got 250 people who are able to forget the everyday stress and every day humdrum, and just put it on hold.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.