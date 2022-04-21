Sarah Honerman likes to read. More specifically, she likes to read scripts.
She found the script for Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves” shortly after it was written several years ago, and now as a second-year MFA directing candidate at Minnesota State University, she is directing the show.
“I really wanted to direct this show here because I think we need to tell more stories that revolve around women,” she said. “This is a timeless tale about growing up and what it means to find ourselves in our teenage years.”
“The Wolves” revolves around nine players on a high school soccer team who meet on Saturdays to do practice exercises. While they work, they talk about what they’re going through in their young lives, often talking over each other, picking up where they left off the week before or gossiping about one another.
These conversations don’t always end well in the short term, but they add to the knowledge these girls are gaining by reaching out to each other. In the end, they’re stronger for what they’ve gone through together.
Madison Railton plays No. 7, whose name is Alex. She’s the striker on the team, which means she attacks and scores the goals, Railton said. As her position implies, Alex is very outspoken with a direct line between what she’s thinking and what comes out of her mouth.
“All these girls have their personal struggles of envy, kindness, activism, sexual awakening, self-discovery, issues of self-loathing, social faux pas, eating disorders, mental health, rebellion and growth,” she said. “All are together on shaping one’s individuality while having to jump over hurdles of obstacles in the reality a teen faces in their everyday life.
“In the conversations that these girls have, you get to understand the sides of them that you haven’t seen before.”
“The Wolves” premiered off-Broadway in 2016. It had already received the American Playwriting Foundation’s inaugural Relentless Award in 2015. It went on to win the 2017 Obie Award for Ensemble work and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Both Honerman and Railton talked about the importance of the Gertrude Stein quote on one page of the script: “We are always the same age inside.”
“Despite their age, I think we can all find relations to what the young women go through in this show,” Honerman said. “They are trying to fit in, trying to find their voices, and trying to learn what they want out of life.”
Added Railton: “This story is a message to young girls to say that we are in this together. We will come face-to-face with that pain and confusion of trying to find the answer. Don’t be afraid to ask yourself these questions.”
Originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Honerman came to Mankato in the fall of 2017 as her husband, Seth, completed his MFA in theater. She graduated with her degree in English education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 2013.
Before coming to Mankato, she taught high school English and drama in Groton, South Dakota, and then taught the same subjects at Loyola High School in Mankato while her husband completed his degree. She directed 11 shows at those high schools. So, it’s safe to say she knows high school girls.
One person who can’t relate quite as personally is Miles Cowan, who serves as the stage manager for “The Wolves.”
“‘The Wolves’ is a show about women. I am not a woman. I have not had the experiences women have had,” Cowan said. He chose to observe and learn during the show.
“Instead of just sitting back and thinking, ‘This doesn’t apply to me so why should I care?’ I sat back and listened to the stories, perspectives, and experiences the cast and crew have discussed. While I couldn’t completely relate, I could do my best to try and understand.”
Understanding the sides of others that you haven’t seen before is one of the things Railton said she has learned during rehearsals. Taking in those things without letting them dictate your actions is something the director has seen in the characters as they learn.
“We all face things in different ways, just like these women. Ultimately, they realize that the trivial things don’t really mean as much as they thought,” Honerman said. “Despite being fractured, they come together in the end.”
This show is the last of the season in the Studio, smaller shows that are often directed by graduate students. That doesn’t mean they are less important, Honerman said.
“I think that we have such a wonderful opportunity to tell beautiful stories in the Studio that don’t always get as much acclaim because they are not as well known.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.