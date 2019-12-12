It’s a Miracle!
“Miracle on 34th Street” is playing at the Mankato Playhouse dinner theater just in time for the holiday season and they have a couple of surprises in store for audiences, one being: Kris Kringle. Or shall we say, Sherman Rupe?
Rupe has played Santa Claus on a number of occasions in town.
“I was the first Santa when the (Festival of Lights) first started. I think it was probably one of the most fun things I’ve done my whole life. Being a grandfather myself, it was really neat to see the kids and what they’d like to say,” Rupe said.
His ample experience and love for the holiday character make him the perfect person to play Kris Kringle in the classic holiday show.
“He’s really good. Someone came and saw that show and was like ‘Oh my God! I can believe that he is Santa Claus,’” said David Holmes, the show’s director.
Rupe has been acting for many years, and this role seems a perfect match for him. After all, everything about him seems to embody the classic character.
“I just like seeing the fun people have whenever Santa is around. There were times when kids at the holiday lights had lost their parents and that’s just kind of a heart-wrenching thing, but talk to Santa Claus and maybe he’ll lighten up your day just a bit,” Rupe said.
That’s what Santa’s about for him: spreading happiness. He says he relates to that part of the character the most.
“I relate to Santa because I love kids and I love to have fun with them. I love to have a positive influence on anybody around,” Rupe said.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is based on the classic holiday movie.
“It’s about a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa Claus,” Holmes said.
This man, Kris Kringle, is deemed by many to have something wrong with him mentally. After all, in this town almost everybody thinks Santa isn’t real. Or is he?
“At the end they go to court to prove that he is the real Santa,” Rupe said.
An eight-year-old girl begins to believe in him and the spirit of Christmas, which helps to prove he is the magical man of many holiday stories and legends.
Despite Rupe’s amazing connection to his role, he credits a lot of this show’s projected success to the full cast and director.
“These youngsters are super talented. They know how to sing, and they know how to act,” Rupe said.
Holmes says he likes this production because it’s not a typical show. The songs, some of which have amazing harmonies, are old and new. They also have the same quartet performing that performed in the last Mankato Playhouse show, “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
“They are very close and it really shows on stage,” Holmes said.
This show is also a bit of a different rendition from the usual “Miracle on 34th Street” because it’s presented as if they’re doing a live radio show.
“This show is unique because a lot of people haven’t seen a radio show. The way that we’re doing the radio show is our actors are completely off book. It’s different than anything they’ve ever seen before,” Holmes said.
With radio jingles, actors changing characters on stage and more, this show will be unique.
“They can expect to have an amazing evening and a fabulous dinner. We’re not just creating a show, we’re creating a Christmas party,” Holmes said.
And this party will be a great way to ring in the season just in time for the holidays.
