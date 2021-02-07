The studio at Aliya Mukamuri’s home existed for as long as she can remember.
“We got this house when I was 3, and I think it got set up maybe around when I was 6 or 7,” she said. Her dad is a singer and plays bass.
“It’s a hobby for him, he’s very talented.”
It’s the very same studio that the young musician, 18, recorded her debut album, “Miss Aliya,” which released Dec. 30, 2020.
The project took nearly a month with her producing and composing everything herself — with a little help from Dad on some instrumentals — in their home studio.
Before her debut, singing and music have been prominent in her life. She’s been on many stages — Mankato East High School’s music productions, the Children’s Theater in Minneapolis and the State Fair’s Grandstand.
She’s auditioned for reality TV singing competitions such as “The Four,” “America’s Got Talent” and sang for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Mukamuri also takes to a virtual stage — covering songs on her Instagram account with nearly 2,000 followers.
Though performing on well-known stages and having sung for prolific artists, Mukamuri never released her own original music.
At least not until December, spending many days and nights in the studio.
“I wanted to make sure to get it out before 2021, just to leave it in 2020,” Mukamuri said. She’s planned on recording at some point, she said, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the moment felt right.
Last year Mukamuri graduated high school while also taking a gap year having deferred at Berklee College of Music until next fall. The end of last year was perfect timing for the musician to do what she’s always been meaning to do — release original music. Her song book is filled with numerous songs written over the years, as early as 14 years old, but Mukamuri said she never felt comfortable sharing her writing and personal stories.
“I think, now, I’m at a place in my life where it’s gotten easier to open up. I felt like it was just time to put my name out there.”
The four-song EP includes “Float,” a song written three years ago. It’s a song she’s most proud of but also the one she was most nervous about sharing.
“It’s so personal to me. I wrote that when I was probably 15, and I was in a tough place at the time. I just felt very down and depressed.”
Mukamuri remembers playing some chords one day on her piano and started to sing some lyrics.
“And it just fit,” she said. Though more personal for the budding singer-songwriter, she hopes the song resonates with others going through the same emotions.
Another song from the EP, “Our Generation,” was one of the very first songs Mukamuri wrote after a Justin Bieber concert.
“I just came home from (the concert) and I was inspired,” she laughed. “That’s just what I was feeling at the time.”
“Another Day” and “Gonna Be Alright” were written more recently as of 2020.
“I went to see the movie ‘The Hate U Give’ with my mom, and when I got home from that, I was just thinking about police brutality and Black Lives Matter,” she said. “Kind of like ‘Float,’ I just started to play chords.”
“The Hate U Give” is a critically acclaimed 2018 drama film starring Amanda and speaks on themes such as racism, police brutality and dealing with double identities.
And the last song on her EP, “Gonna Be Alright” was written during the year of the pandemic.
“I think (2020) was just on a bigger scale than myself — it was a lot for the world,” she said. “(Gonna Be Alright) is more on a positive side.”
Mukamuri has received many accolades from her peers and family, especially on “Float.” And she encourages those holding on to their own original music to release it, too.
She now plans on moving to Los Angeles the following month to continue her music career before heading off to Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts. She hopes that her music opens any listeners’ minds and maybe inspires them in some way.
“That’s all I hope. I want to make an impact in whatever way that means. I just want people to feel something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.