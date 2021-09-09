There are short plays and then there are very short plays. This year Merely Players is bringing both to the stage.
The 13th annual Minnesota Shorts Festival will be 7:30 p.m. today and Friday at the Lincoln Community Center’s theater. For the first time ever, Merely Players is presenting two series of 1-minute plays, along with the usual six or so 10-minute short plays for each night.
How, you might ask, can an entire play be condensed into 60 seconds?
“I first heard about 60-second plays a few years ago,” festival founder Greg Abbott said. “The idea began in Britain and made its way here. At first, I scoffed at the idea, but the more I heard about it, the more intriguing it sounded.”
The 60-second plays are shown in groups of four or five, one after another. Each group shares the same theme, thus eliminating the need to change sets. The themes for this year’s 60-second plays are café/dining, which will be shown tonight, and health/wellness on Friday.
“You are telling a story, only in a very brief amount of time,” Abbott said. “You still have to have a beginning, a middle and an end, only over a shorter period.”
Abbott gave the example of a play he wrote. “Let’s take straws. You have a couple in a café where the husband uses a straw, and the wife reacts negatively. Using a straw becomes an anti-environmental act, leaving the husband feeling guilty for picking up a straw in the first place.”
It’s all there in 60 brief seconds — dilemma, tension and the ever-present Minnesota Nice urge to please both one’s spouse, the waitress and the environment.
Creative Director Maggie Maes is sold on the super-short concept.
“I think it will be exciting and intriguing to watch the 60-second plays,” Maes said. “We were all intrigued by the idea when we heard about it.”
After watching the super-short plays, the 10-minute plays might seem positively leisurely. Eagle Lake playwright Jan Hughes, who has had two 10-minute plays produced previously, has her first Minnesota Shorts piece premiering with the Merely Players this season.
Her play, “Going to Hickory Forks,” follows a middle-aged couple as they navigate the Tennessee mountains in the days before smartphones or GPS.
“The husband is confident of his sense of direction. His wife isn’t,” Hughes said. “The play could also be called ‘Men Don’t Ask for Directions.’”
Hughes doesn’t find the brief time frame of a short play difficult to write.
“Your life is made up of small vignettes. The 10-minute plays are one of those vignettes. Longer plays are a series of vignettes,” she said.
Hughes began as an actress with Merely Players and over the years segued into writing. She believes the actors are critical to how a play is received by an audience.
“What actors do with the writer’s words is so important. How they interpret and show what is written really makes or breaks a play,” she said.
Hughes gave Abbott high praise for his work with this year’s festival.
Abbott is looking forward to the short short’s premiere.
“I think it’s going to be a blast,” he said.
