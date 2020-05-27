Three more music events — one with roots nearly a century old, the other a popular blues event in lower North Mankato, the third a relative newcomer to the music scene — have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mankato Community Band, which began in 1922 with Elks Club members staying late after meetings to play music together, announced recently it has canceled its 2020 season of concerts in Mankato parks.
Blues on Belgrade, the annual street festival that brings several thousand blues music lovers together, announced Tuesday that it, too, was canceling.
And a third event, Rockin’ on the Hill, announced Wednesday that its event — which takes place outdoors at Good Counsel — also has canceled.
“We just had to,” said oboist Martha Lindberg. “Every other band in the state canceled before we did.”
Lindberg said some board members considered putting together an abbreviated season. But ultimately the group for the full cancellation.
“We’ve been hearing the peak isn’t going to hit until July,” she said. “We don’t want to endanger the public or band members.”
Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn bar and president of the Business on Belgrade Association, said canceling their signature event wasn’t easy. But, like the community band, they wanted to put safety first.
“Not gonna do anything that is against executive orders or putting anyone in harm’s way,” Bobholz said. “That event draws in thousands of people. And while it is all ages, the majority is 50 and over. We all, obviously, did not want to cancel. But it was pretty obvious that we all felt it was the right thing to do.”
In a press release issued Wednesday, Rockin’ on the Hill organizers echoed that sentiment.
“After much thought and discussion, the Rockin’ on the Hill organizers have made the decision to reschedule Rockin’ on the Hill for July 17, 2021,” the statement read. “We have monitored the guidelines set by local and federal agencies, and even considered postponing until this fall, but ultimately, we feel that rescheduling for next summer is the right decision.”
The Mankato Community Band’s history is a colorful one. After it began in the Elks Club, it gradually became the Mankato Municipal Band. But eventually, when city budgets got tighter there didn’t seem to be any more room for the band, they cut ties with the city and became a nonprofit organization. That was in 2006. Now the band raises money on its own for its humble budget.
The band typically performs a half-dozen concerts each summer, including their popular Fourth of July concert near the Boy in Blue statue in Lincoln Park, and their final Sibley Park concert, done annually in conjunction with the Mankato Area 77 Lancers.
Mankato Community Band concerts are known for including patriotic tunes.
“It’s very uplifting,” Lindberg said. “We play patriotic music and marches at every concert. We do a survey every year. The old music is always a favorite. And people want more marches.”
Bobholz said the Business on Belgrade Association is now looking down the road to other popular “BoB” events, the next of which is September’s Bier on Belgrade.
“We are hopeful for Bier on Belgrade,” she said. “We want to be able to kick that up a little bit more if we’re able to.”
At the same time, though, she understands it’s possible that government recommendations and guidelines won’t be conducive to an enjoyable event.
Whatever happens, Bobholz said their plan is to try to be good stewards of the public’s faith in them. She also says she’s heard from a lot of people regarding the shutdowns. Lately, almost everything she’s heard has been positive, supportive and on the side of caution.
“At first I was hearing grumbling, but now I’m not hearing it as much,” she said. “When we posted this, people were saying ‘we support your decision,’ or ‘it’s the best thing to do’. I haven’t seen a single negative comment.
“It’s easy to say, ‘Let’s just go nuts and screw it!’” she added. “But we want Business on Belgrade to continue, and we have to do what’s right. Nobody likes this. But it’s nobody’s fault.”
