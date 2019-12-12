The first piece of significant art Beth ever created was on an inconvenient canvass: her mother’s oak door.
She was 3 years old but she remembers vividly the fun she had with her first artistic creation.
“She made me clean it off. I was devastated,” Beth said, laughing. “It was my color crayon masterpiece. Large scribbles … she was quite mad.”
Two decades later, she’s still scribbling. Instead of doing it on oak doors, though, she does it on actual canvasses and puts her work in frames and in galleries. But she’s also not entirely done being whimsical.
Since May, you might have noticed Beth’s work around town at area coffee shops — square-folded pamphlets with a header that says 1BuffZine.
It’s Beth’s effort at a ‘Zine (which is short for “fanzine,” a term that has come to mean any sort of DIY publication that is a low-budget, grassroots, rebellious, guerilla-like attempt at being irreverent, thought-provoking, funny, political or all of the above.)
And 1BuffZine isn’t the only one. A handful of such ‘zines have popped up recently in the Mankato area, proving the rebellious nature of area creatives is alive and well.
Some, like Beth, prefer to keep things as anonymous as possible, letting the work to stand on its own (which is why we’ve honored her request to not use her last name).
CRAP!
James Mackey is the brains behind CRAP!, a ‘zine that can be found laying around tables at the Coffee Hag.
Mackey’s debut issue came out in October, and he’s done one for every month since. The December issue, appropriately with a red cover, has just come out.
A longtime artist, Mackey says he’s been working a day job as a graphic artist, and has felt a lapse in his creative juices in recent years. Starting CRAP!, he says, has allowed him to flex some of those creative muscles he hasn’t used in a while.
And, actually, he credits Beth for getting him started.
“She’s the one who made me want to do these,” Mackey says. “She always does an amazing job.”
Mackey’s ‘zine work is comprised of his own drawings, photocopied images from old clip art books, original comics and fiction — all banged out on an old typewriter that needs repair work done on the “a” and “6” keys. Because of those shy keys, writing passages have a guerilla or low-budget vibe about them. There’s an element of intentional haste and rudiment that comes through, but it’s all woven together in a delightful — and occasionally R-rated — package.
“It’s rough-looking; it’s supposed to be,” he said. “At the same time I want it to have some production value, so there’s a balance there.”
Mackey says he’s had a challenging year, including going through a divorce. Being able to do CRAP!, he says, has given him something to take up time, and a creative space to work through some issues.
In the inaugural issue, Mackey includes a full-page illustration of happy children surrounding a teddy bear. On the teddy bear’s belly is a noose.
So, like … James, would you care to explain this?
“It’s sort of like, they’re celebrating how you have to keep a smile on your face despite the fact that he’d really like to just go to sleep and not wake up again,” Mackey said. “It’s been a tough year. So this has been therapy for me as well. I’m going through a divorce and lots of life changes as well. I’m trying to get myself figured out. I’ve been through a lot of stuff.”
A friend of Mackey’s read the issue and wondered if Mackey was OK.
“I did have one person who was concerned about me because of it. But it’s coming out in here,” he said, pointing to the ‘zine, “instead of me actually doing terrible things.”
So Buff
For Beth, it’s about making connections.
“It’s like, something I write somewhere people will think it’s hilarious,” she said. “Maybe it’s one of my positive messages that someone can read and then they’re thinking about it weeks from now and I’ve already forgotten that I wrote it. I think I like that the most — the anonymous community connection.”
1BuffZine is a giggle-inducing collection of music playlists, crazy stories and poop jokes. And the poop jokes aren’t always jokes, but stories seemingly from her life.
Sometimes her messages are inspirational, such as this passage, written next to a sketch of some kind of flower in an oddly shaped planter: “Someone, somewhere saw you and noticed you. People see beauty around them. Even if they don’t tell you, it happens. Think of all the times you saw something beautiful and kept it to yourself.”
In another issue, under the theme of “These are a few of my favorite things,” she has included a striking image of an oval picture frame, inside of which are the words “There’s no laws when you’re drinking claws” (it’s what the kids say about the White Claw alcoholic seltzer drinks).
In another panel are the words, “I wish I could be a house cat. I’d get to lay in the sun and lick my butthole. Some creature has to prepare my food and make my poop disappear. Ftaxes and car payments. I could kill small things. Regularly. Honestly, humans kind of suck.” A tiny sketch of a cat sits in the corner with a thought bubble that says, “F.U.”
She loves the idea that she’s anonymous in leaving her 1BuffZines around.
“I think that it makes it more fun,” she said. “If you know exactly who is making it, then you can pinpoint that person’s personality or you could get that person in trouble for something they wrote. But if it’s something that you look forward to with magic in it, I think that’s more the point.”
Commented
