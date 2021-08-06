On the grounds of Morgan Creek Vineyards near New Ulm, a massive 300-year-old oak tree dominates the landscape. It’s an idyllic countryside view, with an old red barn in the background.
It’s also the setting for a series of live concerts this summer by rotating local bands Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra, EZ Jazz Trio and Cabaret la Ruse.
Coming out of the pandemic, which prevented most public events, and as Morgan Creek Vineyard transitions from conventional to organic farming practices, co-owner Paula Marti began to think about the relationships between nature, music, art, and food and how they interconnect.
The monthly Artist Convivia event pairs local music with the paintings of regional artist Cam Johnson. Visitors can opt to enjoy a brunch that reflects the changing seasons from spring to fall.
“After COVID, we were trying to come up with something that would be more engaging and have more dimensions to it,” said Eli Hoehn, who plays banjo for the six-piece Captain Gravitone and its stripped-down counterpart, Cabaret la Ruse.
“We thought we could pair music and art,” he said, suggesting artist Cam Johnson, who was commissioned by Marti to complete four paintings reflecting the change of the seasons.
The paintings, Johnson said, primarily deal with nature and our perceptions of nature. Johnson’s art, which will be on display at the next event on Aug. 8, challenges viewers to view forms of nature from a different perspective.
At the center of the series is the concept of biodynamics, an approach to farming that seeks to commune with nature and ecology. Biodynamics was first introduced by philosopher and playwright Johan Wolfgang von Goethe.
“Everything flows from Goethe’s principals about perception,” Marti said. “The danger is we all bring our personal biases into what we perceive. This has a wide range of social implications because it’s not just what we perceive in nature, but it’s how you perceive in your entire environment around you, your social and political world.”
Artists Wassily Kandinsky and Franz Marc tested these boundaries through their art at the turn of the 20th century, and Johnson’s paintings on display Sunday emulate this idea of questioning how we perceive the world from the context of the changing seasons and the metamorphosis of plants.
One of the paintings includes the large oak tree at the vineyard but from the perspective of viewing the tree from the ground.
“When you look at that particular angle and then you look at his pictures, he’s producing what he sees from this different angle,” Hoehn said.
Johnson said the theme of the show is precepts, the idea of how our biases being regulated through previous experiences, and how art and music can both challenge our notions of those precepts.
“What I do with my work, which is recognizable but still abstracted, is it changes the way people think about it,” Johnson said. “We perceive things with our eyes and through that we develop precepts that we then approach other things with. So, if you see a tree, the next time you see a tree you come at it with a preconceived idea.”
He said the purpose of his art, which will feature eight to 10 paintings Sunday during a performance by Cabaret la Ruse and brunch, is to challenge those perceptions.
“It’s all about changing our perspective and evolving in a fruitful way,” he said.
Marti said the musicians from all three bands are creating improvisational and original material for Artist Convivia, through the lens of the changing seasons. As a chef, Marti focuses on a different theme each month to reflect the changing season, and what’s available then.
“It’s a cycle of seasonal rhythms that we are expressing in artistic form,” she said. “It’s creating an environment that carries the evolution of the seasons from spring to autumn through image, music, movement and through food and wine, which has a direct link to nature.”
