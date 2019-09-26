The first time Jeremy Messersmith played in Mankato was roughly a decade ago, and he remembers two things about that night.
One, his bass player bogarted the entire pitcher of beer they were given that night.
And two …
“A very cute woman gave me a note with her phone number, which I don’t think has ever happened since,” he recalled. “But I appreciated that, Mankato.”
Messersmith, one of the darlings of the Twin Cities singer-songwriter scene, will be in Mankato next week for the latest installment of the Storytellers Series. Launched last year by MSU’s music department, the Storytellers Series has so far featured Martin Zellar of Gear Daddies fame and hometown boy Dave Simonett from Trampled by Turtles. Next semester the series will feature the Minneapolis-based band Bad Bad Hats.
Messersmith has been a favorite among listeners of The Current, Minnesota Public Radio’s edgy, hipsterish modern music station. And the way he broke into that station is a great story in itself, perhaps one he’ll tell at the event.
When he was a fledgling solo artist with a tech job, he came up with a marketing gimmick to try getting the attention of radio stations and music influencers. He’d record a few tracks from his repertoire and burn a bunch of CDs. Once burned, he stuff them into paper bags, stamp the bags with store-bought stamp that read “Paper Bag” and start handing them out.
Eventually, one of those CDs made its way to Mary Lucia, a deejay at The Current. One of his songs was played on that station the very next day.
Since then, Messersmith’s career has tracked steadily upward. His debut album, “The Alcatraz Kid,” attracted regional attention and was named one of the best albums of 2006 by City Pages magazine. The follow-up album, “Silver City,” garnered national attention, including from publications such as USA Today and the Wall Street Journal. In 2010 he released “The Reluctant Graveyard,” one of the most powerful and melodic collections of songs ever written by a Twin Cities artist. “Heart Murmurs” came out in 2014, the buzz from which landed him a night on “The Late Show with David Letterman” where he and his band performed the track, “Bubblin’.” The quirky “11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs for Ukulele” came in out 2017. The following year he released his latest album, “Late Stage Capitalism.”
Messersmith’s albums are typically beloved by critics. And his audience, at least regionally, is as strong as any solo performer. Any gig he plays at Twin Cities venues such as First Avenue will be essentially sold out, with legions singing along to all the familiar hits.
During his live shows, Messersmith does chat a bit. But he doesn’t go on deep dives to explain his songs, leaving folks to mostly wonder about the origins of his often very personal lyrics. His appearance in Mankato, however, is all about the stories behind the songs. And he says he’s ready.
“I don’t, like, dive into the nuts and bolts too much when I’m playing a show,” he said of his typical concerts. “But I did teach songwriting for a few years over at the McNally Smith (school of music) when it was still open. I got pretty used to dissecting songs and laying things out and how the idea unfolded, or maybe the real life circumstances behind the tune.”
Some super fans may have seen Messersmith appear at his so-called “Supper Club” shows. At these, he performs in someone’s home. There is no stage, you bring a dish to pass and you just listen to Jeremy and his guitar. He says this Storytellers gig might be a little more like one of those shows.
“It’s a lot more conversational, there’s no stage, I’m just in somebody’s house,” he said. “I have a little question device we call ‘The Inappropriate Question Jar’ for people who are too shy to talk, and every once in a while I’ll pull out a few and answer as best as I can.”
Sometimes the questions get very inappropriate, too inappropriate for publication. But the most inappropriate question?
“Someone asked, ‘What’s your credit score,’” he said.
At the time we spoke to Messersmith, he hadn’t decided on a setlist. He did say, however, that the set would include fan favorites as well as some new songs you’ve never heard before.
One thing you can count on with Messersmith: Sincerity. He takes his music seriously and wants it to connect with people. And as he’s chatting at the concert about the genesis of his songs and what he hopes his music accomplishes, don’t be surprised if he lays something like this one you:
“You really want your work to find a home in people’s hearts,” he said, “like it was there for somebody when they needed it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.