There’s a Van Halen song with a line that goes “sleep and dreams, that’s all I crave” — so it goes for the members of Van Halen and about a billion other people.
Judging from all the commercials for over-the-counter and prescription sleep aids on television these days, I don’t think anyone’s sleeping through the night, leading me to believe there are legitimate reasons for the dark circles under our collective eyes and general slack-jawed listlessness on so many faces: We’re exhausted.
I know I am, although it wasn’t always like this. I remember going to bed at 10 every night and waking up at 7 a.m., a pattern I repeated throughout my childhood and well into adulthood. I never liked staying up late.
Back in my babysitting days when the parents were out past 2 a.m. (doing heaven only knows what — this was the 1970s and we all know now how wild even suburban moms and dads were back then), it was a constant challenge not to nod off once the news was over. Staying up late simply never appealed to me. Sleeping appeals to me. Always has and always will. That said, even though I like to sleep, that doesn’t mean I’m able to sleep.
So why can’t so many of us sleep?
With the younger people, I blame the internet and caffeine, a non-sleeping recipe if ever there was one. But they have forgiving systems on their side and usually can recover their circadian rhythms without too much trouble once they give up Red Bull for a few days.
It’s the post-50 crowd that has trouble, which is odd, because once you’re past 50, exhaustion is your constant companion. I can be sleepy all day long, take a hot bath and drink a cup of warm Ovaltine before bedtime, but the moment my head hits the pillow, WHAM! I’m wide awake.
Another familiar nighttime scenario is falling asleep only to wake up a few hours later, not exactly bright eyed and bushy tailed, but most definitely alert. That’s usually when I start remembering every dumb thing I’ve done since kindergarten and beyond followed by all the smart things I should have done since graduating from college. It’s like some kind of sleep imp takes up space right over my eyebrows and starts doing aerobics while roto-rooting bad memories from the depths of my brain.
A quick Google search revealed 13 different kinds of insomnia exist ranging from general insomnia to unspecified insomnia, a catchall phrase if ever there was one. The experts advise staying away from caffeine after dinner, avoiding exercise right before bed, and turning off cellphones well before climbing under the covers. Words of wisdom for sure, but what to do when they don’t work? Or what if they help us get to sleep but don’t help us stay asleep?
Some people listen to music, a tip that doesn’t work for me because I can’t listen to a song without mentally singing along, even songs I don’t know the words to, a neurotic quirk that doesn’t promote zzzz’s. Others like white noise while still others prefer ear plugs.
I’ve found reading the longest, hardest, dullest book I can find, preferably about a topic I don’t understand, (science, math, ancient history, the list is endless) sometimes helps me arrive at Yawn City. Reading more interesting books (think movie star autobiographies) will keep me up even longer.
There is hope. We once had a neighbor named Helen who was in her 90s when we lived next door to her. Helen had a pot of coffee every evening at 11 p.m. along with a light snack, like a double cheeseburger or a BLT, and then slept like a baby.
“Once I hit 85, I never had another sleepless night,” she told me. “No matter what kind of day I have, I sleep all night long.”
I don’t know if that’s true for everyone in their 80s, but it has certainly given me something to look forward to, along with a late-night pot of coffee, cheeseburger or a BLT.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
