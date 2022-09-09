The Mankato Symphony Orchestra takes to the prairie to kick off its new concert season.
The MSO’s Symphony on the Prairie Concert is Saturday at Benson Park in upper North Mankato.
Anna Brown, the North Mankato public information officer who helped organize the event, said the concert is a collaborative effort between the city administrator, the culture and recreation director, and a member of the City Council.
“Bringing events to Benson Park has been a goal of the city for the last few years,” Brown said.
The event, which is in its second year, is a way to bring more quality of life and events to North Mankato. The event is one of the several cultural events sponsored by the city, including the music in the park concert series in July and September in Wheeler Park.
This year the concert at Benson Park will be in the parking lot and green space to make it more accessible, she said.
Bethel Balge, executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra, said Benson Park’s surroundings — prairie grass, natural habitat, the statue of Sitting Bull — is a good draw.
The park is also “nestled in a neighborhood with a lot of young families,” she said.
While last year’s performance was a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and featured patriotic music, this year’s event will highlight guest conductor Manny Laureano, who is the principal trumpeter with the Minnesota Orchestra and conductor of the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra.
“He’s got a great personality and connects with music in a great way,” Balge said. “Musicians are excited to have him as part of the concert as well.”
The music lineup features patriotic “toe-tapping tunes” for all ages, including music by Beethoven, Leonard Bernstein and John Williams.
“It’s music that a lot of people will recognize,” said Laureano, who selected the titles from American musical theater such as “West Side Story” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Laureano, who is set to start his ninth season conducting the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra and has spent the last 41 years playing trumpet for the Minnesota Orchestra, said he has enjoyed the time spent with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
“Mostly, it’s been substituting for nights when the conductor wasn’t able to be there,” he said.
He has also spent time as the sectional coach for the brass, woodwinds, and percussion sections, which has allowed him to get to know many of the players over the years.
The symphony recently hired a new conductor, Ernesto Estigarribia, a native of Paraguay. The first subscription concert of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is Oct. 9. (More details can be found at mankatosymphony.org.)
“We are jam-packed with a lot of opportunities with music for the community,” Balge said.
North Mankato has contracted food trucks for Saturday’s event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Balge said another aspect of the event is music education. People don’t often realize how much talent is in their community and may not have experienced a symphony orchestra before.
“I would like people to come and realize that there is a wonderful orchestra in their community,” Balge said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.