The Mankato Symphony Orchestra will host its third of four guest conductors at its Sunday performance at St. Peter High School: Ernesto Estigarribia, originally from Paraguay.
Estigarribia will lead the orchestra in the “Russian Treasures,” which features the classic fairy tale story of Peter and the Wolf. The selection is interpreted by Suzie Templeton in her Oscar-winning animated film, “Peter and the Wolf.”
“The story is endearing, and the music transports you to another world,” said Bethel Balge, MSO’s executive director. “The soundtrack, composed by Sergei Prokofiev, offers children a great introduction to classical music.”
Balge said the different characters in the story are represented by different instruments in the orchestra. The classic tale teaches what it was like to live in Russia in the early 20th century.
“This concert is centered around storytelling,” Estigarribia said. “The story is delivered without words, through music and film, a perfect marriage where one art form complements the other.”
Estigarribia, who lives in Davenport, Iowa, and is conductor of the Quad City Symphony and a member of the conducting staff of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies, has been a musician since childhood.
“I started playing the piano as a kid but, being an extrovert, I knew that I wanted to be part of an orchestra,” he said. “To that end, I started taking viola lessons, and as soon as I could play a few notes, I joined the entry-level orchestra at my school.”
When he was just 15, Estigarribia got his first professional job as a musician as a member of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Paraguay.
“Playing great repertoire under so many inspiring conductors from all over the world made me want to explore the art of conducting,” he said.
After high school, Estigarribia came to the United States where he received his bachelor of music at Pittsburg State University in Kansas. He also holds a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Minnesota.
“I am very lucky to have had opportunities to work with many orchestras in different places,” Estigarribia said. “Each experience is a unique moment in time. What gives me the most satisfaction is making music with musicians that want to give it all for the sake of the music, and I have found that here in Mankato when I conducted the symphony a couple of years ago.”
Estigarribia’s conducting performance is part of the Mankato Symphony’s audition process to become the group’s permanent conductor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.