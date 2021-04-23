The members of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra hadn’t played together in over a year. So when they finally got back together …
“It was just celebratory,” said Benji Inniger, MSO’s operations director. “Everybody was just ecstatic to get back to doing what they do. It’s been so long. I don’t think the orchestra has played together for over a year. So they were just overjoyed.”
The MSO, finally, after an extended hiatus that included virtual concerts, canceled concerts and concerts they never were able to schedule, is finally holding its first live and in-person event since the pandemic hit.
And if you haven’t already secured tickets, you’re too late. Tickets sold out in just a few days for the show, titled “Brandenburg.” It features works by Bach, Vivaldi and Ralph Vaughan Williams and takes place in Mankato’s SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. While the venue normally can accommodate up to 600 attendees, capacity was limited to 150 in accordance with COVID guidelines.
(The concert will be filmed and made available for viewing at mankatosymphony.org following Sunday’s performance.)
The orchestra itself will look a tad different as well, as only 31 musicians — about half the orchestra — will perform.
“With this particular concert, we’re just having the strings,” Inniger said. “We’ll miss the rest of the orchestra, for sure, but that way we can make sure everybody is masked and socially distant.”
The music for this show includes Vivaldi’s “Concerto for 2 Violins in A minor” and “Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, ‘Winter’”, “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.”
Bethel Balge, MSO’s executive director, said she chose music for this performance that would be uplifting, sort of a dash of light after a dark time. She also chose it because some of the pieces are ones most musicians have played before. And after a year of not playing together, anything that eases the group back to becoming a harmonious unit is a good idea.
“Something to fill the soul and spirit and kind of revive everybody after not having heard this type of music for so long,” Balge said in describing her music choices.
The concert will feature soloist Peter McGuire, a Mankato native and second violin with the Minnesota Orchestra.
“To have someone like him in our community, performing as a soloist, is just wonderful to witness,” Balge said.
Heading into the pandemic, Balge said she was worried about MSO’s financial health. But instead of limping through the pandemic, MSO took advantage of grant opportunities.
MSO received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. The $2.2 trillion bill allowed businesses and nonprofits to apply for funds to cover operational expenses such as salaries.
“And I would be remiss not to mention the wonderful support we’ve been receiving from patrons and our foundations,” she said. “It has really kept us going. And I just feel very blessed to be in the position that we are right now in spite of COVID that we’ve been receiving these gifts.”
One of the other challenges MSO is facing is the task of replacing Ken Freed, the artistic director who led the group for a decade.
Before the pandemic, Balge says, they’d planned to audition several candidates. But, like the rest of the world, that process got postponed. Now they’re gearing that process up again and will begin auditioning artistic directors next season.
They’ll be auditioning several candidates, each of whom will have the opportunity to work with the orchestra. After each has done this — which will take several months — they will choose Freed’s replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.