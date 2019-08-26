MANKATO — Minnesota State University announced today that hip-hop artist KYLE will perform on campus Oct. 4
The show, for which public tickets are now available, will take place in Myers Field House during the University’s Homecoming week. An opening act will be announced later.
KYLE's profile in the hip-hop industry has risen steadily in recent years. His son "iSpy" has nearly 580 million plays on the Spotify music streaming service. He has collaborated with other hip-hop heavyweights including Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla Sign and Chance the Rapper.
The concert, presented by Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Events Team and radio station Hot 96.7, is for all ages. Tickets (all general admission) are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased online at www.mnsuevents.com or at Minnesota State Mankato’s Student Activities front desk, located in the Centennial Student Union, Room 173.
Public tickets are $35. Student tickets are $15, and student guest tickets are $25 (limit one per student). Homecoming VIP pre-party tickets are $50 for students and the public. The pre-party package, sponsored by Summit and Jacob Heights, includes food and early entry to the concert.
A special reception with free tickets to the concert is available to alumni of the Student Events Team, IMPACT and University Programs. For more information on the special reception or concert, contact Bill Tourville by email at william.tourville@mnsu.edu or by phone at 507-389-6076.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.