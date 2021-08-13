The entrepreneurial spirit lived in Laura Merino-Franco since she was a kid.
“I was the kid that sold beaded bracelets and cookies and sold lollipops in school,” Merino-Franco said.
The entrepreneurial step she took when she was 25 years old was a leap of faith but not blind faith. She began her jewelry company based in Minneapolis, Primitiva Jewelry. But before the leap, she had a few years under her belt in the traditional workforce.
Merino-Franco worked her way through college starting at Normandale Community College in Bloomington soon after moving to the U.S. from Colombia and then transferred to Minnesota State University. She graduated in 2014 and shortly after began to work with a Twin Cities construction company doing project coordination and management.
“I realize I’ve lived a quarter of a century like, ‘What are you doing?’”
And the leap was somewhat jarring, Merino-Franco said. The transition posed the threat of vulnerability, especially after years of a steady life with consistent paychecks. But the hopeful percolating idea of Primitiva was stronger than the sense of instability. The idea took a while to take off, Merino-Franco said.
“It took me a while because for me, a lot of different things needed to be aligned with my core values. It was never about just putting something out there selling jewelry and just adding to the noise.”
For Merino-Franco, the jewelry not only had to express her creativity but also had to be something meaningful, especially as someone who always felt a connection to others.
“And I could use that as a vehicle for honoring the beauty around me. I also know that I had to give back somehow.”
After all, she studied psychology (and sociology) to further connect with people. Merino-Franco, a true entrepreneur at heart, also teaches fitness classes around the Twin Cities. She’s passionate about healing in every aspect of the word. Primitiva Jewelry was another avenue to explore that.
The key to creating her company was to align her core values — creating pieces that were more than jewelry. Primitiva features rings, necklaces and earrings, all designed by Merino-Franco, made by artisans in Colombia.
“It becomes an amulet for whoever wears it,” she said.
All her pieces contain an affirmation such as “I am light” or “My intuition guides me.” Her first collection also featured a nature theme including animals, such as deer.
The newest collection offers more of a celestial design with stars and moons. The pieces include gemstones and crystals such as obsidian, amethyst, emerald and opals.
“There’s so much power in positive affirmations. We create our reality with our thoughts.”
After she realized she could create something meaningful, Merino-Franco also wanted to incorporate her cultural roots into her jewelry by making them into filigree pieces. Filigree is a form of intricate metalwork and can be found all around the world from Mexico and Russia to Colombia. Merino-Franco wanted to use this metalwork in her jewelry.
“It’s the most ancient way to make jewelry,” she said. “There’s this tiny town in Colombia called Mompox which is kind of like the mecca for it.”
Mompox is in a remote area and a visitor has to travel to the city by plane then take a bus for six hours and finally jump into a speedboat to get to the location.
And in this town, there are families — generations and generations — dedicated to filigree and she visited there to talk to the artisans. She wanted to make sure a good alignment existed between her designs and the artisans who’d create the distinct pieces of jewelry.
“I found a group of artisans that were willing to do (it). I’m really happy to be able to highlight them and empower them. Not only financially but also be able to highlight their art, their skills.”
It was a bridge she was able to build to connect her new home and culture, that being Minneapolis, to her cultural roots.
Merino-Franco went through meeting a few artisan groups before committing to the group that creates the jewelry. She wanted it to be right.
“I wanted people that truly love (filigree) — to really put all that energy on it and feel it.”
Each piece can take up to 12 hours to make. For Merino-Franco, the energy that is put into each piece of jewelry is important.
“You have someone with their hands, touching this piece and doing all of these things, so whatever that person is feeling and whatever that intention is for that person, is going to get transferred onto that piece,” she said. “It’s important to have that good intention and love for it from the beginning.”
Finding the group that could help bring her dream to fruition was substantial, especially coming up with fair compensation for the artisans.
“The people are getting paid well above the average and it’s because I’ve recognized the hard work,” she said. “And in Colombia, it’s, unfortunately, a Third World economy where third payment doesn’t really exist and they get exploited constantly, especially artists. They’re not valued as they should.”
The process of creating Primitiva from the designs to finding artisans and finally going live in 2019 took about two years. But the last aspect that Merino-Franco wanted to incorporate was to give back in some way.
“If the universe is allowing me to create this, which is my dream, and I can’t take, take, take — we always have to give.”
Primitiva, an online business, uses recycled packaging, recycled paper, 100% compostable mailers and most importantly, Merino-Franco said, she fostered a relationship with a nonprofit, One Tree Planted, that plants trees. Primitiva donates money from each purchase. They currently have planted trees in the Amazon and the Andes.
More locally, Merino-Franco is looking into donating to nonprofit organizations that focus on racial justice and other missions close to her heart.
“Especially living in Minneapolis, this is where (things) happen all the time,” she said. “I feel the pain, I see it. And I’d love to continue just donating in any way I can and helping in any way I can to this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.