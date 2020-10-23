MANKATO — Discussing parenthood with Whoopie Goldberg on “The View,” writing essays for the Washington Post and the New York Times and appearing on national television shows such as “Good Morning America” and the “Today” show are just a few of writer Clint Edwards’ accomplishments since completing graduate school in Mankato in 2012.
But the former Minnesota State University alum, who received his master’s degree in creative writing here, would go through a period a rejection and self-doubt before garnering the attention of a national audience.
“When I finished my MFA, I tried to write this grand memoir about my father’s drug addiction and I just couldn’t sell it,” said Edwards, who moved to Oregon from Mankato after graduating. “I had spreadsheets with 200 agents and publishers. I got rejected like crazy, got really depressed and thought, ‘I’ve got to do something different.’”
Edwards thought back to advice from author and poet John Reimringer, a Minnesota Book Awards recipient who spoke to one of his classes at MSU.
“He opened up this calendar with all these stars on it; he gave himself a star for every hour that he wrote,” Edwards said.
Reimringer told the class he made it a priority to write about two hours a day — no matter what.
“I remember saying to myself, ‘holy crap.’ That’s not even a part-time job, and I wasn’t even doing that. So I started writing for two hours a day and I’ve done that for years, even more now.”
As a stay-at-home dad, he would head to the vacant play area at a nearby McDonalds early in the morning before his wife went to work and would write for two hours, blogging about being a father when his own was absent, and being especially candid and honest about figuring out parenthood as he went. He called the blog “No Idea What I’m Doing.”
“For a long time, I wrote to no one,” Edwards said. “Then I wrote this essay about being a stay-at-home dad and put it on my blog and about 1,000 people read it, so I just decided to go for it. I wrote five days a week on that thing for a year.”
He pitched an essay titled “My Daughter is Not a Princess” to the Huffington Post, which published it in 2014. That piece landed on the desk of a Washington Post editor who reached out to him about writing another one that same year. He and his wife switched roles by then. He got a job at Oregon State University and his wife became a stay-at-home mom.
The essay, “I blamed my wife for our messy house, I was wrong for many reasons,” challenged traditional gender roles and went viral. In fact, it was the most popular online piece on the Washington Post website for weeks. That posting led to a call from a producer for “Good Morning America.”
“Somehow they got my private number,” Edwards said. “It was literally the morning of. They said, ‘We’d like to do a segment on you. Can we come over to your house around 2 p.m.? The guy was in our house for eight hours and the segment was maybe 3-4 minutes. It was really stressful.”
Other television shows soon followed, and he continued to write for both the New York Times and the Washington Post around the time he self-published his first book of apologies to his wife.
“Then I wrote a post on Facebook about dragging my toddler out of Red Robin and all the dirty looks I got,” Edwards said. “I was in the parking lot with my youngest daughter in the back seat screaming as I was writing.”
The post was shared more than 100,000 times and soon after he had 160,000 followers on Facebook.
On Oct. 20, he published his third book, “Father-ish,” through Page Street Publishing and distributed through Macmillan, one of the largest book publishing companies in the world.
Edwards is not one to sugarcoat parenting, and his new book is about “all the ways I’ve failed as a dad.” It’s a collection of stories featuring some of his mishaps as a father, from failing to console his daughter over body image issues to when he put in the name “Santa” into his phone. Whenever the kids didn’t clean up a mess, fought with each other or forgot to flush the toilet, “Santa” would call them and say they needed do better. It wasn’t until his son got hold of his phone and called “Santa” that it became apparent that “Santa” was just one of Edwards’ friends.
MSU creative writing professor Geoffrey Herbach, who has stayed in touch with Edwards since he graduated, said part of what is so appealing about his approach to writing stories is his ability to write about serious issues interspersed with humor.
Instead of only sharing the good stuff, Edwards exposes his own doubts and imperfections head on, making it relatable to other parents going through the same things.
“What comes through in his books is he’s naturally very funny,” Herbach said. “One of the things he learned to do while he was in graduate school was that he moved from not just telling great jokes and being funny to find the serious stuff that’s at the heart of what he was writing about.”
MSU creative writing professor Candace Black said that earnestness was evident even in his early writing, narrating some of the most embarrassing moments of life for the world to see.
“He just didn’t hide it or pretty it up or try to minimize it,” Black said. “His writing style was very direct.”
Edwards points to social media posts that highlight parenting successes, creating the image that parenting is easy. That, he says, misses the mark on the “learn as you go” reality of parenting that often remains unspoken.
“When you take pictures of your kids when they’re doing something cute, you don’t post about them when you’re losing your mind,” Edwards said. “I think writing like that, being open about the struggles, how you love your kids but it still sucks a little bit, and being open that you failed along the way, I think a lot of people need to hear that.”
More recently he’s turned the focus inward on his own struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder.
“I’ve been writing more in the past year about my mental health,” Edwards said. “I was really nervous to put that out, but now I get messages from people who say, “I went on medication because of you or I went to see a therapist for the first time after reading your post.”
Edwards said writing about his own experiences and failures has led him to become more reflective. It’s not just been beneficial to his writing but also in his relationships.
“Writing about my family has been the best thing I could have done as a father because the more you think about it the more you reflect on it,” he said.
“There are times when I’ve been working on a blog post and thinking to myself, ‘Why was this moment still so prevalent in my mind?’ As I’m writing I’ll realize, ‘Oh it’s because I was being a jerk.’ So, I’ll go apologize to my wife or my kids, and then finish the blog post.”
