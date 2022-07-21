Think of a movie theater with rows of reclining seats summiting down toward a giant screen, but outside on a hill with nothing but blankets and lawn chairs to sit on.
A giant screen will still be at the bottom, but instead of a ceiling with little jarring lights, the sight above the viewers’ heads will be the moon and stars instead.
Think of a drive-in movie but without cars, dust and with similar concessions offered at a fair price.
That’s what Minnesota State University was going for when it began hosting their free outdoor summer movie series a few years back. The event finally returns at 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Centennial Student Union Amphitheater since it last occurred before the pandemic started.
While no students live on campus during the summer, Bill Tourville, assistant director of student activities, said the event typically brings in a good crowd of students living off campus in the area, along with the general public.
He said the event gives the community a chance to join in on some campus fun without the regular hustle and bustle of campus during the school year.
“It’s also important to note that 20% of the students who are enrolled here are nontraditional students who are either married, have children or are over the age of 24,” Tourville said. “So this event meets the needs of a significant portion of the student population. We see a lot of those students who are taking classes here — whether it be for their master’s or finishing up an undergrad — bringing their families out to a family-friendly event.”
MSU’s Student Events Team is the organization on campus in charge of providing the family-friendly film series and a student on the team is in charge of selecting which films to show.
The upcoming showing will be of “The Bad Guys,” a movie about a group of animal outlaws on a mission to become model citizens.
“We’re hosting the event right before school starts, which is good timing,” Tourville said. “A lot of off-campus students are moving into their new apartments. If they need to take a break, they can come out and watch a movie with their friends.”
