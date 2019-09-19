On Thursday the 26th, MSU will host a German filmmaker and a cinematographer for a Q&A session and two foreign film screenings.
MSU was one of five universities in the U.S. chosen to host the event. Director Asli Özge and cinematographer Emre Erkmen will visit the university to share their knowledge with anyone in attendance and start a dialogue about the impact of visual media.
“To actually have the filmmakers there is really spectacular and kind of cool we landed there,” said Dr. Nadja Krämer, an Associate Professor of German at MSU who helped to create this event.
Multiple departments at MSU collaborated on this project in order to pull it off. Together they are ecstatic to be bringing in this talent and providing students and the community with a great opportunity.
“We’re going to be screening two films. One of them is called ‘All of a Sudden,’ which is more of a drama, and the second film is more of a comedy,” said Matt Connolly of MSU’s English Department.
Özge directed the film being shown first and Erkmen worked on it, as well. After the dramatic movie will be the Q&A session followed by a second screening, a comedy called “Marry Me.”
Özge has lived in Berlin since 2000. She has created multiple films that have been screened at over 40 festivals, and she has also won many prizes for her work.
Erkmen has also lived in Berlin since 2000. He has done cinematography for multiple award-winning films and won awards for his cinematography in Istanbul.
“These are not people just coming out of film school, these are rather established filmmakers,” Krämer said.
According to Krämer, the two are eager to meet with everyone and talk at the event. They want to do more than simply answer questions.
“I kind of get the sense that they are more excited not about what they teach, but more about what they receive here (such as) feedback and experiences,” Krämer said
Connolly said this event is important to the university, not just because they were one of a handful of other schools throughout the nation chosen for this event, but also because not many opportunities similar to this appear in the Midwest region outside of art houses.
“It’s nice to have Mankato be a place that drives filmmakers,” he said. “We have a pretty thriving film and media studies program here at MSU and anything we can do to let students see the possibilities of pursuing film and media studies and media filmmaking as a career, and the more we can make Mankato a hub of film production, the better.”
This event is expected to help students learn more about filmmaking both overseas and the U.S.
“Being able to present these new, exciting international films on a big screen, I think, is a way to expand students’ horizons a bit both cinematically and culturally. Having the filmmakers here and the cinematographer helps us to hear from the director, but also the sort of my technical aspects of the photography of the film I think helps students who are interested in film as a career or just for fun,” Connolly said.
Not only will this event host a film-screening and Q&A session to help anyone interested gather more information on filmmaking, but there will also be a workshop that day at 2 p.m. in room 201 of the Centennial Student Union on “How to Finance Your First Feature Film.”
Connolly and Krämer said they hope these events encourage students and the community to learn more about filmmaking and expand their horizons.
“I think there are just levels of complexity and cultural exchange that come out in films and we’ll see about that probably on the screen,” Krämer said.
One of the goals of this event is to help create more cultural understanding.
“I always find it important when people are made to experience something that they don’t usually experience in their regular life,” Krämer said.
Krämer and Connolly strongly encourage anyone in the community, not just MSU students, to attend the event.
“We want to include the students and the community, clearly, the screenings are public. I think our wish (is) to extend this to the community and the students and faculty to kind of have a much broader reach,” Krämer said.
